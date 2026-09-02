Nimmo leads Rangers past A’s 8-5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|A’s 0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|11
|0
|TEX 1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|–
|8
|12
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|ATH
|TEX
|1st
|Nimmo doubled to left, Seager scored.
|0
|1
|3rd
|Butler singled to center, Gelof scored.
|1
|1
|3rd
|Nimmo singled to right, Seager scored.
|1
|2
|5th
|Nimmo singled to right, Pederson scored and Seager scored, Langford to third.
|1
|4
|5th
|Duran grounded out to second, Langford scored, Nimmo to second.
|1
|5
|6th
|O’Hoppe hit sacrifice fly to left, Carter scored, Díaz to third.
|1
|6
|6th
|Seager hit sacrifice fly to left, Díaz scored.
|1
|7
|6th
|Nimmo singled to right, Langford scored.
|1
|8
|7th
|Stefanic singled to right, Gelof scored, Heim to second.
|2
|8
|8th
|Butler hit sacrifice fly to center, Cortes scored.
|3
|8
|9th
|McNeil homered to right center (392 feet), Stefanic scored.
|5
|8