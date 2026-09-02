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Nimmo leads Rangers past A’s 8-5

September 2, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
A’s   0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 5 11 0
TEX 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 0 8 12 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 ATH TEX
  1st Nimmo doubled to left, Seager scored. 0 1
  3rd Butler singled to center, Gelof scored. 1 1
  3rd Nimmo singled to right, Seager scored. 1 2
  5th Nimmo singled to right, Pederson scored and Seager scored, Langford to third. 1 4
  5th Duran grounded out to second, Langford scored, Nimmo to second. 1 5
  6th O’Hoppe hit sacrifice fly to left, Carter scored, Díaz to third. 1 6
  6th Seager hit sacrifice fly to left, Díaz scored. 1 7
  6th Nimmo singled to right, Langford scored. 1 8
  7th Stefanic singled to right, Gelof scored, Heim to second. 2 8
  8th Butler hit sacrifice fly to center, Cortes scored. 3 8
  9th McNeil homered to right center (392 feet), Stefanic scored. 5 8

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