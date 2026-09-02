Nimmo leads Rangers past A’s 8-5

1st Nimmo doubled to left, Seager scored. 0 1

3rd Butler singled to center, Gelof scored. 1 1

3rd Nimmo singled to right, Seager scored. 1 2

5th Nimmo singled to right, Pederson scored and Seager scored, Langford to third. 1 4

5th Duran grounded out to second, Langford scored, Nimmo to second. 1 5

6th O’Hoppe hit sacrifice fly to left, Carter scored, Díaz to third. 1 6

6th Seager hit sacrifice fly to left, Díaz scored. 1 7

6th Nimmo singled to right, Langford scored. 1 8

7th Stefanic singled to right, Gelof scored, Heim to second. 2 8

8th Butler hit sacrifice fly to center, Cortes scored. 3 8