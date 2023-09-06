Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday – September 7 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Place: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (0-0, 0-0 Home)



It’s the first game of the year and the defending Super Bowl champions are gearing up to defend their championship title against the incoming Detroit Lions. Say or think whatever you like about these teams, but this game won’t be a blow out by either. Last season the Chiefs played lights out football once October hit, while the Lions found their identity and beat some quality teams down the stretch. Let’s take a closer look at the first game of the 2023 NFL season.



Why you should watch this game

It’s the first game of the season and I want to see if the Lions have enough roar to beat the Chiefs at home and prove to the NFL world that they are for real. The Chiefs on the other hand is just that much better than everybody!



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s no excuse for any red-blooded American man to miss this one. It’s broadcasted on regular TV and there’s usually nothing to do on Thursday nights anyways.



Detroit Lions

Last season around the last 6 games, the Detroit Lions flipped the switch and became contenders not the laughingstock of the league like they’ve been for years. Over their last 5 games, the Lions went 4 out of 5 beating the Panthers, Giants, Green Bay and Chicago. They ended the season 9-8 and is looking to build on that momentum Thursday night. Quarterback Jared Goff will start under center for the season, but keep in mind that back-up Teddy Bridgewater is a proven veteran that can start games and win as a backup. Keep an eye on wide outs Dylan Drummond and Marvin Jones, Jr.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are a very deep team. They are solid from the QB, RB, TE and WR spots across the board. This team is so deep that the backups can start and excel on any NFL team in the league. The key for this team will be play calling from the new offensive coordinator since last year’s OC Eric Bienemy has moved on to the Washington Commanders. Let’s just say that having anyone call plays for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a plus. The key for victory will be the Chiefs defensive line.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 66.2% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 54, so take the over. I’m taking Kansas City by 10! The Lions will live to fight another day.



Final Score

Chiefs – 31

Lions – 21