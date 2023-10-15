Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Monday – October 16 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (3-2, 1-2 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2, 1-1 Home)



Last week Dallas went into the Bay Area and got blasted by the 49ers. You can place the blame on a few people. The thing that stood out to Cowboy fans everywhere including myself was that the Cowboys coaches were out coached by the 49ers staff! The head coach couldn’t make adjustments during the game and Dak Prescott folded like an old wallet down the stretch. Let’s take a closer look at Dallas on the road in California!



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Cowboys can bounce back from last week’s butt-whipping and to see if the Chargers are for real this season.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Thye WWE is on, and you want to see Seth “Freakin” Rollins defends his WWE Heavyweight Championship.



Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott is making more money than the law allows. He is the catalyst for the Cowboys offense, but when it’s clutch time the dude has disappeared in his most recent opportunities. He throws interceptions and isn’t held accountable for his mistakes. He’s rewarded for being mediocre. I believe that back up Cooper Rush can thrive with the current offense. The key for winning on the road is to run the ball and eat up the clock. Running back Tony Pollard is looking more like Zeke Elliott when he gets the ball. The defense is getting tired of creating turnovers and the offense not scoring in the red zone.



Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert will be a problem for Dallas. The Chargers offense is averaging 4.8 yards per game. Their running game averages 119 yards on the ground and 288 through the air. Here’s the gist of it, Dallas struggles when they fall behind. Former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the new OC for the Chargers. He knows the Cowboys strength and weaknesses. The Chargers will run the ball with Joshua Kelly. He can be a handful.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 55.5% chance of winning at home this week. The Cowboys will have their hands full if they come out playing like they did last week. I’m taking Dallas by 10.



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Chargers – 20