New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 10 – 3:25 p.m.

TV:FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (1-3, 1-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (3-1, 2-0 Home)



Say what you want about the NFC East, the Cowboys are showing just how good they are playing tough and scrappy behind their dominant offensive line. The Giants are looking to beat Dallas on the road and pull within a game of the NFC East lead. Remember what happened last year. The same time, game, place and opponent when Dak went down with that horrible injury. Let’s take a look at this divisional contest between the Boys and the G-men!



Who’s The Better Runner?

Dallas has Zeke Elliot carrying the ball like he’s back in college. He has 342 yards on 64 carries. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is back, but he’s currently 3rd on his team in rushing behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Who ya’ got?



New York Giants

The Giants have struggled this year on both sides of the ball. They have more stars on the injured list than on the field. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are out. Safety Jabril Peppers, Guard Ben Bredson and Andrew Thomas are out as well. The key for the Giants will be on the defensive side of the ball. The defense has to stifle the Cowboys offense which has been unstoppable as of late. Look for the Giants to stack the box to stop the run.



Dallas Cowboys

Last week Dak Prescott carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. The Jaguars had the number one defense in the NFL and Dallas put 36 on them at home. This week, Dallas is facing their arch nemesis; the New York “football” Giants at home for the NFC East lead. The Giants defense is giving up 23 per game to opposing offenses. Dallas is averaging 31.5 points a game this year. The key for Dallas is giving Zeke the ball early and often. Even if the Giants stack the box, that Cowboy offensive line is playing tough right now.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 73% chance of winning at home. Dallas is ranked 6th in the NFL top 10 teams this year. The over/under is 52. Take the over. I’m taking Dallas by 13!

Final Score

Dallas – 35

New York – 22