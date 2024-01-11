AFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday – January 13 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: Peacock

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (11-6, 4-4 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, 5-4 Home)



The winner of this game will take their rightful place back at the head of the table. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins are looking to get past the Chiefs and move closer to getting to the Super Bowl. Here’s the thing, can the Dolphins win in cold weather? Can the Chiefs get back on track? We shall see this weekend.



Why you should watch this game

The teams met earlier this season in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs scored the first 21 points in the first half and the Dolphins put up the last 14 points in the second half but ran out of time losing 21-14. This game will boil down to who can perform in cold weather. The Chiefs are the defending champs until they have been dethroned. They have the pedigree. The Dolphins have the players to pull off the upset. This will be a great game to watch!



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will need to find a way to play the Chiefs and deal with the cold weather. Here’s the thing, Miami has dropped their last 2 games and limped into the playoffs. This game will be either their coming out party or they’ll take a beating on the road in Kansas City. The Dolphins defense will decide their fate. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will need to air it out this week. Keep an eye on running back Raheem Mostert. He’ll be back and he has 1012 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns. Wide out Tyreek Hill will need to stretch the field to give the Dolphins offense a chance with easier passes for Tagovailoa. The x-factor will be the Dolphins offensive line. If they can control the clock and keep the ball out of the hands of Patrick Mahomes while putting up points they’ll be looking for the win.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are on a 2-game winning streak. The offense tends to sputter in the first half of their last 6 games. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. He can’t start his gunslinger bit when they fall behind. This team is looking to repeat and in order to do that they will need to get full effort from all three phases of the team. Keep an eye on the Chiefs defense, the defensive line will need to apply pressure on Tua and create turnovers in order to secure a win at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 52.6% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 44.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Chiefs by 6! Mahomes will find a way to secure the win.



Final Score

Chiefs – 37

Dolphins – 31