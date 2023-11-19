Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos

Sunday – November 19 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO



Records Before the Game

Minnesota Vikings (6-4, 4-1 Away)

Denver Broncos (4-5, 2-3 Home)



The Denver Broncos are on a 3-game winning streak and is looking to turn their season around. This will be a huge game and playing in prime time will be just what the doctor ordered for the Broncos. The Vikings picked up a jewel by getting QB Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals. He won last week at home against the Saints. The Vikings are also hot, winning five straight. Let’s take a closer look at this AFC/NFC match up in the Mile High City.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Broncos can beat the Vikings at home and get to .500 on the season or will the Vikings continue their happy-go-lucky ways. They are on a 5-game winning streak.



Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are rolling. After losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota picked up Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals. Dobbs is on his third team this season. The well-traveled qb has started games for a few teams during his brief career but has definitely found his place in Minnesota. Look for him to be the x-factor this week. Players to watch: RB Alexander Mattison, TE T.J. Hockenson and WR Jordan Addison. The defense will need to apply some type of pressure against the Broncos offensive line.



Denver Broncos

The Broncos are looking good. They are currently on a 3-game winning streak with wins over Green Bay, Kansas City and Buffalo. QB Russell Wilson has been playing a lot better over the past three games. He will be the catalyst for the Broncos getting a win at home this week. Players to watch: WR Courtland Sutton, RB Javonte Williams, WR Jerry Jeudy and CB Patrick Surtain II. The offensive line will be a huge factor this week protecting Russell Wilson in passing downs. My Broncos x-factor in none other than RN Javonte Williams. He’s going against the stingy Vikings defense which has allowed only one rusher to break the century mark against them this season. If Williams can help the Broncos win the time of possession battle, catch a few passes out of the backfield and move the chains with his feet; then the Broncos will win the game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Viking with a 57.5% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking the Viking by 10! The Broncos will find a way to give this one away and that’s sad.



Final Score

Vikings – 31

Broncos – 21