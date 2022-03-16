NCAA March Madness Practice Open to the Public at Dickies Arena

The First and Second Rounds of the NCAA March Madness Tournament is almost here!

Come out and watch the teams practice Wednesday, March 16th at Dickies Arena as they get ready for the biggest basketball tournament, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Admission is free and parking is free.

Concessions, Reliant Club and Avion Club are all open for fans to enjoy.

This is a great way to experience March Madness and it’s all free!

This is a once in a lifetime experience for basketball fans!

The team practice schedule is:

11-11:40 a.m. Norfolk State

11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Marquette

12:30-1:10 p.m. Baylor

1:15-1:55 p.m. North Carolina

3:25-4:05 p.m. San Diego State

4:10-4:50 p.m. Kansas

4:55-5:35 p.m. Creighton

5:40-6:20 p.m. Texas Southern

For more information, please visit DickiesArena.com