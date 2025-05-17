News Ticker

Napheesa Collier scores 34, Lynx’s 99-84 win over Wings

May 17, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
MIN 19 27 35 18 99
DAL 21 25 20 18 84
 

Team Stats
FG 35-66 30-66
Field Goal % 53.0 45.5
3PT 7-20 5-14
Three Point % 35.0 35.7
FT 22-28 19-24
Free Throw % 78.6 79.2
Rebounds 31 33
Offensive Rebounds 6 8
Defensive Rebounds 25 25
Assists 27 15
Steals 5 8
Blocks 0 2
Total Turnovers 13 15
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 14 16
Fast Break Points 8 21
Points in Paint 38 40
Fouls 21 21
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 21 4

