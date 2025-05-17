Napheesa Collier scores 34, Lynx’s 99-84 win over Wings

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MIN
|19
|27
|35
|18
|99
|DAL
|21
|25
|20
|18
|84
|
Team Stats
|FG
|35-66
|30-66
|Field Goal %
|53.0
|45.5
|3PT
|7-20
|5-14
|Three Point %
|35.0
|35.7
|FT
|22-28
|19-24
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|79.2
|Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|25
|Assists
|27
|15
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Total Turnovers
|13
|15
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fast Break Points
|8
|21
|Points in Paint
|38
|40
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|21
|4