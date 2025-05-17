Card Comments… Gene Hickerson

By Gregg Moeller

The saddest thing I have ever seen was in 2007, with the live televised Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. After years of being ignored or denied, Browns lineman/legend Gene Hickerson was to be finally inducted…

And he came out, in a wheelchair, with Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell—Hall of Famers, all—right behind him. An incredible showing of respect and honor from his teammates. The announcer said that Gene Hickerson was leading them one last time…but Gene was oblivious to it all, due to Alzheimer’s. What should have been his crowning glory was lost in the damage done to his mind by the very sport that was honoring him.

The NFL came up with the idea, and consulted with Gene’s son…who said that IF his father was having a “good” day, they could do it. Both his son and the HOF had plans just in case Gene slipped into mania…instead, he just stared, confused and bewildered. He became the image of the damage that football can do.

It was in 2004 that Gene realized he was sick. At their 1964 40th anniversary celebration, Gene refused to go onstage, as he sat backstage, terrified that something was very wrong. At another gathering, he told a teammate he forgot his last name while signing memorabilia. On a plane flight to Hawaii for the Pro Bowl that year, Gene had a panic attack—and it took ten men to physically control the former All-Pro lineman on the plane.

This 1966 Philadelphia card was his “rookie” card, despite having already played seven years in the NFL. And like Jerry Kramer, his wait for the Hall of Fame was unusually long, and in his case, rather cruel.



Gene died a year after his induction. It is believed that he suffered from CTE, which led to the disease, but he died before testing was common. I hope somewhere in Heaven he understands…and forgives.

Here’s the Gene Hickserson NFL Hall of Fame induction video: