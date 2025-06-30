News Ticker

Mariners score 3 in the 12th, beat Rangers 6-4

June 29, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E
SEA   0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 6 13 0
TEX   0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 9 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 SEA TEX
  2nd Jung singled to right, Carter scored. 0 1
  6th Garver singled to left, Arozarena scored. 1 1
  10th Solano singled to left, Rodríguez scored, Arozarena to second, Raleigh thrown out at home. 2 1
  10th Garver singled to left, Arozarena scored, Garver to second, Solano to third. 3 1
  10th Seager homered to left center (395 feet), Higashioka scored. 3 3
  12th Solano grounded out to third, Raley scored, Arozarena to second. 4 3
  12th Garver homered to left center (437 feet), Arozarena scored. 6 3
  12th Seager hit sacrifice fly to left, Higashioka scored. 6 4

