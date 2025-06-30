Mariners score 3 in the 12th, beat Rangers 6-4

|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|SEA
|TEX
|2nd
|Jung singled to right, Carter scored.
|0
|1
|6th
|Garver singled to left, Arozarena scored.
|1
|1
|10th
|Solano singled to left, Rodríguez scored, Arozarena to second, Raleigh thrown out at home.
|2
|1
|10th
|Garver singled to left, Arozarena scored, Garver to second, Solano to third.
|3
|1
|10th
|Seager homered to left center (395 feet), Higashioka scored.
|3
|3
|12th
|Solano grounded out to third, Raley scored, Arozarena to second.
|4
|3
|12th
|Garver homered to left center (437 feet), Arozarena scored.
|6
|3
|12th
|Seager hit sacrifice fly to left, Higashioka scored.
|6
|4