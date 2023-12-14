Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Thursday – December 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8, 3-3 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8, 4-3 Home)



Both teams are searching for a win Thursday night and both teams were picked to make the playoffs this season. The Raiders thought that they found their missing quarterback by bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo. Yet he was benched for back up Aidan O’Connell. The Chargers had everything planned out for 3rd year starter Justin Herbert and now he’s injured. This game will come down to how well the backup quarterbacks perform in this one.



What to watch for

The team that controls the clock controls the game most of the time. Both of these teams struggle to put points on the board. The team that scores first will win this one going away by playing keep away and the field position game.



Los Angeles Chargers

What do you expect from a team that has no identity. The Chargers are a team with weapons and no way to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. Even with Justin Herbert under center the Chargers have been a middle of the road team. Wide out Keenan Allen is having a decent season with lows across the board but he’ll be out with a heel injury. Running back Austin Ekeler led the league in touchdowns last season and he only has 5 right now. This team is in a decline and no one sees it. Back up QB Easton Stick has little NFL experience. Expect him to hand off the ball, throw multiple screen passes and the occasional deep ball to keep the Raiders defense honest. Speaking of defense, the x-factor for this team will be the Chargers defense and stopping wide out DaVante Adams from catching the ball will be key. LB and former Raider Khalil Mack is a sack specialist in his own right and could have a field day pressuring Las Vegas QB Aidan O’Connell.



Las Vegas Raiders

How do you go out and get the best wide receiver in the game and don’t get him the ball. Last week DaVante Adams was targeted 6 times and caught 2 passes. Backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell will need to get the ball in the hands of Adams plain and simple. It’s hard watching talent go to waste. Running back Josh Jacobs has 805 rushing yards with 8 touchdowns this season. The Raiders offense will need an offensive coordinator that can get the ball into the hands of these talented players, but it all starts upfront with the offensive line. On defense expect the Raiders to be blitz heavy and savoring the opportunity to make Easton Stick a hitting dummy. Maxx Crosby has the potential to add another pair of sacks to his season totals in the game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 57.1% chance of winning on the road in sin city. I’m taking the Raiders. They will find a way to win because the Chargers will find a way to lose. This won’t be a high scoring affair.



Final Score

Raiders – 23

Chargers – 20