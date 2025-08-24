News Ticker

Leiter pitches 7 strong innings, Rangers rout Guardians 10-0

August 24, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jack Leiter strikes out 10 Guardians as the Rangers rout Guardians 10-0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CLE   0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
TEX   0 2 3 2 2 1 0 0 10 10 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 CLE TEX
  2nd Freeman homered to left (385 feet), Jung scored. 0 2
  3rd Higashioka grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Langford scored, Seager out at second. 0 3
  3rd Jung homered to left center (390 feet), Higashioka scored. 0 5
  4th Duran doubled to left, Freeman scored and Heim scored. 0 7
  5th A. García homered to left (377 feet), Jung scored. 0 9
  6th Duran grounded out to third, Helman scored. 0 10

