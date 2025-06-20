KPMG Womens PGA Championship

Insight

For players who decide to go for the green, challenging runoff areas make scrambling for birdie a tall order. Since 2021, on par 4s of this length, the best layup distance has been to 60-80 yards out. In that span, players have gained two-tenths of a stroke, for example, over players who lay up to the 100–120-yard range. 62.0% to 73.6%. The decision to go for the green in two is 28% more valuable with the back tee in use.