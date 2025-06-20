KPMG Womens PGA Championship

|Pos
|Player
|R2
|Thru
|Total
|1
|
|
A. Thitikul
|E
|14
|-4
|
|T2
|
|
C. Iwai
|-2
|12
|-3
|
|T2
|
|
M. Lee
|E
|12
|-3
|
|4
|
|
L. Thompson
|-2
|18
|-2
|
|T5
|
|
M. Yamashita
|-2
|16
|-1
|
|T5
|
|
S.M. Lee
|+1
|18
|-1
|
|T5
|
|
A. Kim
|E
|18
|-1
|
|T8
|
|
S.S. Bang
|+1
|18
|E
|
|T8
|
|
Y. Noh
|+2
|18
|E
|
|T10
|
|
M. Stark
|-2
|13
|+1
|
|T10
|
|
B. Henderson
|-1
|13
|+1
|
|T10
|
|
R. Takeda
|+3
|11
|+1
|
|T10
|
|
R.X. Liu
|E
|18
|+1
|
|T10
|
|
H.J. Choi
|-2
|18
|+1
|
|T10
|
|
M.H. Lee
|+1
|18
|+1
|
|T10
|
|
Y.M. Hwang
|+2
|18
|+1
|
|T17
|
|
P.Y. Chien
|+3
|18
|+2
|
|T17
|
|
E. Henseleit
|+1
|15
|+2
|
|T17
|
|
A. Yin
|+3
|15
|+2
|
|T17
|
|
B. Do
|-1
|18
|+2
|
|T17
|
|
A. Belac
|E
|18
|+2
About the Hole
Hole 15, Par 4, 316 Yards
The 15th hole at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco is the shortest par-4 on the course and might generate the most intriguing risk vs reward decision of any tee box. Although short, the hole is heavily guarded by large greenside bunkers, difficult run-off areas, and an undulated green.
Insight
For players who decide to go for the green, challenging runoff areas make scrambling for birdie a tall order. Since 2021, on par 4s of this length, the best layup distance has been to 60-80 yards out. In that span, players have gained two-tenths of a stroke, for example, over players who lay up to the 100–120-yard range. 62.0% to 73.6%. The decision to go for the green in two is 28% more valuable with the back tee in use.
Key Decisions
Depending on their position on the leaderboard, players must carefully weigh the risk of a well-protected green and decide whether to go for it from the tee or lay up to a more favorable distance.
