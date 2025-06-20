News Ticker

KPMG Womens PGA Championship

June 20, 2025 Featured, Galleries, Golf, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Leaderboard, Friday
Pos Player R2 Thru Total  
1
Thailand
A. Thitikul
 E 14 -4
 
T2
Japan
C. Iwai
 -2 12 -3
 
T2
Australia
M. Lee
 E 12 -3
 
4
United States
L. Thompson
 -2 18 -2
 
T5
Japan
M. Yamashita
 -2 16 -1
 
T5
South Korea
S.M. Lee
 +1 18 -1
 
T5
United States
A. Kim
 E 18 -1
 
T8
South Korea
S.S. Bang
 +1 18 E
 
T8
United States
Y. Noh
 +2 18 E
 
T10
Sweden
M. Stark
 -2 13 +1
 
T10
Canada
B. Henderson
 -1 13 +1
 
T10
Japan
R. Takeda
 +3 11 +1
 
T10
China
R.X. Liu
 E 18 +1
 
T10
South Korea
H.J. Choi
 -2 18 +1
 
T10
South Korea
M.H. Lee
 +1 18 +1
 
T10
South Korea
Y.M. Hwang
 +2 18 +1
 
T17
Taiwan
P.Y. Chien
 +3 18 +2
 
T17
Germany
E. Henseleit
 +1 15 +2
 
T17
United States
A. Yin
 +3 15 +2
 
T17
United States
B. Do
 -1 18 +2
 
T17
Slovenia
A. Belac
 E 18 +2

About the Hole

Hole 15, Par 4, 316 Yards

The 15th hole at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco is the shortest par-4 on the course and might generate the most intriguing risk vs reward decision of any tee box. Although short, the hole is heavily guarded by large greenside bunkers, difficult run-off areas, and an undulated green.

Insight

For players who decide to go for the green, challenging runoff areas make scrambling for birdie a tall order. Since 2021, on par 4s of this length, the best layup distance has been to 60-80 yards out. In that span, players have gained two-tenths of a stroke, for example, over players who lay up to the 100–120-yard range. 62.0% to 73.6%. The decision to go for the green in two is 28% more valuable with the back tee in use.

Key Decisions

Depending on their position on the leaderboard, players must carefully weigh the risk of a well-protected green and decide whether to go for it from the tee or lay up to a more favorable distance.

Courtesy KPMG website.

 

