Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 20 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: Big 12/ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX.



Records Before the Game

Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 1-6)

TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5)



TCU has a chance to win their 5th game of the season with Kansas coming to Ft. Worth for a Big 12 conference match up. TCU only has two games left on the 2021 regular season schedule. If they can win their last two games they will be bowl eligible this season.



What a season it was

In the last 5 games, TCU lost their head coach and 4 games to conference foes. Their only win came from a 2-point win at home against then #12 Baylor. Sad part about the win was how their head coach was fired and how he came in to help the new (interim) coach beat Baylor. You just never know.



Kansas Jayhawks

Everyone knows that Kansas is a basketball school. You would think that the school finally got it right when they hired Les Miles as their new head man. Well, there was a bag of allegations against which lead to his dismal. Enter Lance Leipold. He is a really good coach, but his record speaks for itself. His offense scores 19 points per game while the defense is giving up 44 points per contest. Remember this is his first season and he has no magic wand to turn things around. Kansas will be a good team in the future as for right now, they’re not that good.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is favored to win this one at home. In order for TCU to win this one, all they have to do is show up. I know what you’re thinking. “That’s a pretty harsh thing to say!” It’s true. Kansas’ defense is giving up a boat load on that side of the ball. The TCU offense is averaging 29 points while Kansas defense gives up 44. The numbers don’t lie. The Frogs need a win at home this week to get to five games. Remember 6 wins makes a team bowl eligible and bowl games pay!



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs favored by a mile! They have a 93.6% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 64.5 and taking the under will be the smart bet. I’m taking TCU by 14!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 38

Jayhawks – 24