Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 31 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: Fox

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (6-1, 3-0 Away)

Houston Texans (1-6, 1-2 Home)

As of today the Houston Texans have kept quarterback Deshaun Watson on their roster. Tuesday was the NFL trade deadline. I’m sure those teams in talks with the Texans organization are waiting for Watson’s legal issues to be resolved before making a deal. Although the team is struggling for another win, here we are with a three-time Pro bowl quarterback who refuses to play, sitting at home collecting a check. Unbelievable. The Los Angeles Rams are wreaking havoc and come into NRG Stadium with a 6-1 record.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has passed for 2,172 yards with 19 touchdowns so far this season. His favorite target seems to be Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp who’s looking to set a few NFL records. He is currently leading the league with 56 catches with 809 yards and 9 touchdowns. Kupp and Robert Woods have combined for 1,232 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns. The Rams come into today’s matchup winning five of their last six road games and are looking to add on that today against the Texans.

Houston Texans

The Texans have lost two of their last three home games at NRG Stadium. Today is a battle of the top and bottom of the NFL. QB Davis Mills is completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,047 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and David Johnson have combined for 656 yards and two TD’s. Running back Mark Ingram was traded earlier this week to the New Orleans Saints and was averaging 81 yards a game. Time for someone to step up in his absence.

Prediction

You can just about count this season over for the Houston Texans and start looking forward to build up for next season. With the out of this world ridiculous trades this organization has done, DeAndre Hopkins especially, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has dismantled this team to basically nothing. Not sure what he’s expecting to build or accomplish but he has definitely made the team the worst in the NFL, record and statistically speaking. This game won’t even be close after the first quarter.

Final Score

Los Angeles Rams – 35

Houston Texans – 3