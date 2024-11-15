Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC North and South at a Glance

The AFC boasts of having the reigning NFL champions from that conference. The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win it all again. The Chiefs are currently sitting in first place in the AFC West right in front of the Chargers who are 6-3. The Bengals are 4-6 and sitting in 3rd place in the AFC North. The winner of this game can take the next step in making a play for the playoffs this year. I’m surprised that the Chargers are playing this well with half of last year’s team playing on other teams right now. The Bengals have struggled with stringing together wins this season.



Injury Report

Both teams have 3 reported players listed as questionable and two players on the IR until early December to mid-January. The Bengals have: WR Tee Higgins, WR Charlie Jones, OT Orlando Brown, Jr as questionable while TE Erick All Jr and RB Zack Moss are listed on the Injury report. The Chargers also have 3 listed: TE Stone Smartt, OT Tre Pipkins III and CB Kristian Fulton listed as questionable. They also have two players on the IR: LB Junior Colson and WR Simi Fehoko.



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – November 17- 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Cincinnati Bengals (4-6, 3-2 Away)

The Bengals seemed to have dropped off the radar in the AFC. Last season and every season for the past 4 years these guys were picked to win their division and make the playoffs. Right now, they are struggling to defeat teams they are favored to beat. Funny thing about this team they have all of their weapons in place. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been hit and miss this season. The key for the offense will be wideout Ja’Marr Chase. He needs the ball in his hands to move the chains and score points. Players to watch: RB Chase Brown, LB Logan Wilson and S Vonn Bell.



Los Angeles Chargers (6-3, 3-1 Home)

The Chargers are winning with less talent than they had last season. Quarterback Justin Herbert has played solid for the most part this season. He has 1,889 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is the “Quarterback Whisperer!” He has taken Herbert and changed his game for the better. Players to watch: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Ladd McConkey, LB Daiyan Henley and CB Elijah Molden.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 52.1% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Chargers by 7. This game will be close!



Final Score

Chargers – 34

Bengals – 27