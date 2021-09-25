Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – September 26 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa, CA



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (1-1, 0-1 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (2-0, 0-0 Home)



This will be a very intriguing game. This game will establish a seat at the table for dominance in the NFC in my mind. Green Bay is bouncing back from a loss to the Saints and getting a win at home against Detroit last week. San Francisco has beaten Eagles and Detroit and sits at 2-0. Let’s take a look at the Sunday night NFC match up.



Snack Rating

It’s Sunday night football and dinner is served. I’m giving this game an 8 out of 10. This is one of those late games that requires meat (you choose how it’s prepared) along with mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans or corn. Get your seat in from of the TV and do not move until this game is over!



Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is key for this game. We can talk about stats, what he’s won and that he’s basically a legend. There’s a huge difference in yesterday than today. In the first game of the season, Aaron Rodgers looked as if he really didn’t want to play for Green Bay. Last week he punished the Lions at home and began to look as if he could turn it on and off like a light switch. He will be the driving force for the Packers this season. Running back Aaron Jones needs at least 15 touches to keep that high powered 49ers offense off the field and eat up the clock this week.



San Francisco 49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo is playing some really good ball. Sad part is everyone wants to see the rookie first round draft choice Trey Lance on the field. It’s almost like being phased out when your at the top of your game. The 49ers offense is averaging 29 points per game while the defense gives up 22. If it ain’t broke, don’t break it. A quarterback switch will be the downfall for this team. Look for the 49ers to play hard and smart against the Packers. The defense will need to create turnovers in order to get a win at home on Sunday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 61.5% chance of winning Sunday night. The over/under 50.5 so take the over for this one. This will be an offensive shoot out. I’m taking the 49ers by 6!



Final Score

49ers – 37

Packers – 31