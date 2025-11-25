2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 13

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



It’s All Coming Together

This season started off crazy with everybody’s favorites losing to what was thought to be mediocre teams. The Chiefs, Ravens, Commanders and Bills started the season on shaky ground. Now a few of those teams are finding a way to make a push to the playoffs. Here’s the thing, the NFL’s best teams are showing up right at the end of the regular season; while several teams are hitting their proverbial walls losing winnable games right now. Keep an eye on this week’s top teams.



Game Info

Green Bay Packers (7-3-1, 3-1-1 Away) vs Detroit Lions (7-4, 4-1 Home)

Thursday – November 27 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



This will be the first game of the NFL’s Annual Thanksgiving Game Day. The Packers are 3-2 in their last 5 games with wins over Pittsburgh, New York Giants and Minnesota. Their two losses came against the Panthers and Eagles. A win on the road will be huge for the Packers on the road. In the Lions last 5 games, the team is also 3-2 with wins over Tampa Bay, Washington and Giants. Detroit is a really good team at home having only lost one game so far this season. The key for both teams will come down to how well their defense plays at pivotal points in the game. ESPN has the Lions with a 54.0% chance to win at home. I’m taking the Lions by 7!



Final Score

Lions – 34

Packers – 27



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (3-8, 1-4 Away) vs Baltimore Ravens (6-5, 3-3 Home)

Thursday – November 27 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



The Bengals lost their signal caller 5 games ago and they’ve been looking to stop the bleeding ever since. Here’s the thing in Cincinnati, the Bengals are a good team that’s stuck in last season’s hoopla in addition to being down a starting QB. Veteran backup Joe Flacco isn’t a bad pick to start but his offensive line has been in turmoil with pass protection. The Ravens are on a 5-game winning streak right now with wins over Chicago, Miami, Minnesota, Cleveland and the New York Jets. The Ravens are making a run right now and are tied for first place in the AFC North with Pittsburgh. ESPN has the Ravens with a 67.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Ravens by 10!

Final Score

Ravens – 32

Bengals – 22



Game Info

Chicago Bears (8-3, 4-2 Away) vs Philadelphia Eagles (8-3, 4-1 Home)

Friday – November 28 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

This will be a dogfight from start to finish! The Bears have been one of the surprise teams of the season. Right now, the Bears are 4-1 in the last 5 games with wins over Cincinnati, New York Giants, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Look for quarterback Caleb Williams to be the x-factor for the Bears on offense. The Eagles dropped their last game in Dallas blowing a 21-point lead in Dallas. The running game struggled with Saquon Barkley getting limited touches. ESPN has the Eagles with a 88.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Eagles by 6!

Final Score

Eagles – 30

Bears – 24



Game Info

Denver Broncos (9-2, 3-2 Away) vs Washington Commanders (3-8, 2-3 Home)

Sunday – November 30 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD



I love football and I love to see the cellar dwellers make a serious run. The Denver Broncos were one of those teams that couldn’t get over the hump in recent years. They draft Bo Nix and the kid is must-see. He has 2421 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He has rejuvenated the Broncos organization. The Commanders are a wounded team and Sunday night they will get it right by upsetting the Broncos at home. That Commanders defense will figure it out! ESPN has the Broncos with a 60.2% chance of winning on the road. The Broncos winning streak will end Monday night. I’m taking the Commanders by 10!



Final Score

Commanders – 30

Broncos – 20



Game Info

New York Giants (2-10, 0-7 Away) vs New England Patriots (10-2, 4-2 Home)

Monday – December 1 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA



This game will be the coming out game for the Giants, well maybe next season. The Giants are a team with no guidance. They will put up a fight during the first half but will struggle. The Patriots will be one of the top teams in the AFC playoff race. ESPN has the Patriots with a 57.4% chance of winning at home. This will be the game to watch, and the Patriots will win it in the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Patriots by 10! I like the Washington team and they will be just fine in the future but not on Monday night!



Final Score

Patriots – 27

Giants – 17