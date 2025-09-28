Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys Up to the Minute

The Cowboys are 1-2 with losses to the Eagles and Bears. Both games were very winnable to say the least. In both games costly turnovers changed the dynamics of the outcome. In the Eagles game, the fumble in the red zone stopped all momentum of a Cowboys tie or win giving the Eagles their first win of the season. In the Bears game, Dak’s turnover kept the offense out of the end zone. To make matters worse they lose CeeDee Lamb to an ankle injury for a couple of weeks. The Green Bay Packers are coming to Dallas with the return of Micah Parsons. I’m not worried about the running game because the running backs are averaging 5.2 yards a carry. It’s the passing game protection that’s shaky. The defense is playing matador defense allowing opposing runners to rack up 121 yards per contest. Don’t even get me started on the secondary!



What to Watch For

This Cowboy defense will need someone to step up and make some plays. The defensive line is not applying enough pressure on opposing signal callers. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ordered Starbucks holding the ball for more than 6-8 seconds per pass attempts. New York Giants veteran Russell Wilson lit the secondary up for 450 passing yards. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks as if he’s the second coming of Lamar Jackson passing for 4 touchdowns. The defense will be key. Key players out for this game: WR CeeDee Lamb, CB DaRon Bland, CB Trevon Diggs and G Devin Booker.



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday- September 28 – 7:20PM

TV: NBC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Green Bay Packers (2-1, 0-1 Away)

The Packers are solid on defense but lost an easy win against the Cleveland Browns on the road 13-10. This was the shocker last week in the NFL. This week, the Packers will look to apply pressure on the Cowboys offense. The defense is only giving up 14 points a game on average. The best player on the team is the kicker just like for Dallas. Place kicker Brandon McManus has 22 total points in the first 3 games. Everyone is waiting for the offense to have a breakout game and this weekend it could have because of the Cowboys are so weak on the defensive side of the ball.



Dallas Cowboys (1-2, 1-0 Home)

The Cowboys are 0-4 against the Packers at AT&T Stadium in the last 4 contests. Honestly speaking the Cowboys are struggling on both sides of the ball right now. They have a team full of stars but no clear-cut leaders that can take the reins of this team and lead by example not just words. The best player on the team is place kicker Brandon Aubrey. He has 30 total points on the season and can kick a field goal from pretty much anywhere on the field. Dallas will need to protect Dak and give him time to get the ball down field. This game will come down to field positioning for the kicking game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 60% chance of winning in Texas Sunday night. This will be the nightcap to take in on Sunday night. It will also be a spoiler for the Packers. Dallas will win it by a field goal. Take the under for this one. Both kickers will get plenty of tv time in this one. This will be a wild game.



Final Score

Cowboys – 20

Packers – 17