American Athletic Conference, UCF vs South Florida Championship Game

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

No. 1 UCF captured the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship after defeating No. 2 South Florida, 53-45, Thursday, March 10 at Dickies Arena. With the win, the Knights (25-3) earn The American’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.



The fourth quarter opened at a 39-37 South Florida lead, but UCF opened the final frame on a 12-1 run to take a 49-40 lead. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Diamond Battles made 5-of-6 free throws during the run to help put the game out of reach.



It is the Knights’ first tournament championship since joining The American. UCF is now 1-2 in Championship finals, while South Florida drops to 1-5.



UCF held a 39-33 advantage in rebounding and led in bench scoring, 12-0.



The 45 points allowed by UCF were one point off the Championship record for fewest points allowed.



Battles led all scorers with 17 points, while fellow Knight Masseny Kaba almost recorded a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.Elena Tsineke led the Bulls (24-8) with 14 points.2022 American Women’s Basketball Championship All-Tournament Team

Diamond Battles, UCF (Most Outstanding Player)

Masseny Kaba, UCF

Laila Blair, Houston

Bethy Mununga, South Florida

Elena Tsineke, South Florida