Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Monday – October 17 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (2-3, 0-2 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Home)



This game will tell the tale for each team. Denver is 2-3 and Russell Wilson looks as if he’s a step slower under center this year. After 5 games he’s struggling to get the Denver offense out of 2nd gear. The Chargers were crowned the best young team in football but have failed to dominate opposing teams in the first games of the season. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football match up.



Denver was Sold a Dream

Denver sold the farm, two pigs and a prized cow to get Russell Wilson away from Seattle. All they received were 3 magic beans and a goose that once laid golden eggs. It’s been only 5 games and every has its struggles but not this bad!



Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are a better team at home! They are currently 0-2 on the road and have dropped very winnable games to the Raiders and Seattle. The offense for the Broncos has been sputtering in every game this season. Denver’s offense is averaging 15 points per game while the defense is giving up 16 points per contest. In order for the Broncos to get things in order, they need to score points! You can’t beat good teams only kicking field goals for points.



Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is the key for the Chargers. He has weapons in every skilled position ranging from receivers, running backs and tight ends. Their problems seem to be coming from the offensive line. The Chargers were designed around the quarterback, and Herbert has no time to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. The key for a win at home for the Chargers will be the offensive line first and foremost.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 77.1% chance of winning at home on Monday night. The over/under is 45.5 so take the under. I’m taking the Chargers by 4!



Final Score

Chargers – 21

Broncos – 17