Dallas Mavericks: Where is the Cavalry?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s going on?

Last week I reported that the Dallas Mavericks could move to Las Vegas in a couple of years. It is my understanding that on Monday night in Irving, Texas, the City of Irving voted 5-4 on a rezoning measure to allow the Las Vegas Sands Casino and Resort Corporation to tentatively propose building a casino, shopping center, residential space, restaurants and move the Dallas Mavericks to Irving. The area proposed is Highway 114 (where the old Texas Stadium once occupied). Keep in mind that the Las Vegas Sands corporation owns the majority stake in the Mavericks. If approved, this will keep the Mavericks in Dallas. This will fall on the shoulders of Texas lawmakers to approve legalized gambling (casinos and resorts) in Texas. The process has just started. We’ll see what happens in due time. Right now everything is just speculation.



Same Spot in the Western Conference… Different Week

Dallas is currently on a 3-game losing streak and are 1-4 in their last 5 games. Dallas has lost games to San Antonio, Houston and Philadelphia last week only playing 8 players. Dallas is 2 games behind the Sacramento Kings and a game and a half a head of the Phoenix Suns right now. I can see the play-in light diming for Dallas in the 10th spot with a glimmer of hope in the form of Anthony Davis heading to the G-league to get into playing shape to try and make a run in the next few weeks. Forward P.J. Washington, Jaden Hardy and Kai Jones will be back in action as early as March 19. Dallas won’t be able to add any players for the rest of season even with all the injuries they had of late. The Mavericks came pretty close to forfeiting games in the coming weeks. This week, Dallas will face the Indiana Pacers on the road, Detroit Pistons at home, Friday the team plays the Brooklyn Nets on the road and New York Knicks at the Garden next Tuesday. Yep, it’s going to be rough!



Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

3/19 – Wednesday – 6:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second and final game between the two teams with the Pacers leading the series 1-0. This will be a dog fight for the Mavericks being short handed with only 8 players. The key for the team will be staying out of foul trouble. Since teams know the Mavericks are essentially playing with less than a full roster they have been taking everything to the basket even in half court sets. I’m taking the Pacers by 10+. Player matchup: Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie vs Pacers Tyrese Haliburton.

Final Score: Mavericks 109 – Pacers 121



Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks

3/21 – Friday – 7:30 p.m. TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second and final game between these two teams this season with the Pistons leading the series 1-0. The Detroit Pistons have been the surprise of the Eastern Conference this season. The Pistons are a high volume shooting team because of the way they rebound. Dallas will need to play tough on the boards and create some turnovers to stay close. I’m taking Detroit by 12. Player matchup: Mavericks PJ Washington versus Pistons Cade Cunningham. Final Score: Pistons 123 – Mavericks 110



Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

3/24 – Monday – 6:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the first game of a 2-game series. Dallas will need to jump out to a fast start and stifle the Nets from scoring easy transitional baskets. The Nets are dangerous in the open floor. I see the Mavericks struggling until Anthony Davis is called up from the G-league. Rebounding will be key. I’m taking the Nets by 9! Player matchup: Mavericks Klay Thompson versus Nets Cameron Johnson.

Final Score: Mavericks 109 – Nets 118



Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

3/25 – Tuesday – 6:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second and final match up between the teams this season. Dallas leads the series 1-0 with a win on 11/27, 129-114 when the team was healthy and Luka was in uniform. Dallas will continue their slide and fall out of the playoffs this week. Keep an eye on Mavericks guard Klay Thompson. He will be the x-factor for the Mavericks this contest. I’m taking the Knicks by 10! Player matchup: Mavericks Klay Thompson vs Knicks Jalen Brunson. Final Score: Mavericks 100 – Knicks 121