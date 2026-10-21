Dallas Mavericks: It’s Game Time!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Dallas is Ready for the 2026-27 Season

The Dallas Mavericks had one of the worst seasons in franchise history last season. The finished the season with a 26-56 record winning 14 games at home and 12 on the road. They finished in 12th place in the Western Conference and 4th in the Southwest division. This season, Dallas has a new head coach and some new faces on the team. Head coach Dusty May is taking the reins, some free agents have been signed and veteran point guard Kyrie Irving is back. This will make it a very interesting year in Dallas. Dallas will start the season with 2 games on the road and 1 at home this week. I’ll bring you updates throughout the season on the new players added and old veterans on new teams. This will be an interesting season.

Playing Time and Game Time Rotation

Head coach Dusty May has no professional coaching experience, but he has some key veterans that will help him on the floor and on the bench. His assistant head coach is Willie Green, who has coached the New Orleans Pelicans in recent years. He also has former Maverick Tyson Chandler as an assistant. The player rotation will be key for this team become of the young talent. Keep an eye on the Mavericks front line and rebounding.

Upcoming Games – All Times Central

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Wednesday – October 21 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: KFAA/WFAA

Toyota Center – Houston, TX

This will be the first game of the NBA season for both teams. The Houston Rockets have a lot of fire power and are led by All Star Kevin Durant who is an absolute matchup problem. Dallas will need to contain him in order to get a win on the road in Houston. Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving will be the x-factor for the Mavericks. ESPN has the Rockets with a 71.8% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Houston by 7!

Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Rockets 117

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Friday – October 23 – 6:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

This will the Mavericks second game on the season and second on the road. The Indiana Pacers are healthy and will be looking to get a win at home. The key for Dallas will be how well they play defense on the wing. The Pacers have some talented guards and small forwards that attack with the basketball looking to get “And 1’s” in the paint. Dallas’ interior defense will need to be physical and tough in the paint. ESPN has the Pacers with a 66.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas in a close one heading into the last 5 minutes of the game.

Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Pacers 114

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – October 24 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Last season the San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to the New York Knicks. This game will come down to how well the Mavericks can score in the paint. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will control the boards on both ends. The only way the Mavericks will be able to get a win will be putting a body on him before he gets into the paint. Dallas has enough big men to match his energy. They will need to force the issue and create turnovers. ESPN has the Spurs with a 76.6% chance of winning on the road in Dallas. I’m taking the Spurs by 10!

Final Score: Spurs 130 – Mavericks 120