Dallas Mavericks: Holding on to Hope

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The Mavericks Upcoming Week

The Mavericks are on a 2-game winning streak. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 3-2 with wins over Utah (twice) and Brooklyn at home. Dallas will have 4 games this week. Two of them are against the Knicks and Bucks on the road and the other two are at home against the Warriors and Lakers at the AAC. Last week, Dallas dropped very winnable games to Denver and Chicago. Over that span the Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell and Max Christie have emerged from the bench and put points on the board. Dallas will need everyone to join in on the fun and win games. This will be a huge week for the Mavericks. Keep an eye on the bench and rebounding.

Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to concentrate on rebounding both on the offensive and defensive side of the floor. Dallas will need to use more of their bench in the upcoming week. With so many injured leaders out over the next few weeks, Dallas’ bench will need to step up and play some solid ball. If not, Dallas will be the NBA’s cellar dwellers this season. I’ve heard basketball analysts saying that Dallas needs to trade Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving and that’s all trash! You wanna build around Cooper Flagg? Use the championship caliber talent on the team. That’s where coaching plays a huge part for this team!

Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

Monday – January 19 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock/KFAA

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

This will be the second and final game between the two teams. The Knicks lead the series 1-0 with a win in Dallas, 113-111 on 11/19. Dallas had that game in the palm of their hand but costly fouls at the end of the 4th quarter killed the Mavericks comeback. Keep an eye on Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall. They will be the x-factors for the Mavericks. Cooper Flagg, D’Angelo Russell, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis are listed as OUT for this game. ESPN has the Knicks with a 76.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Knicks by 10!

Final Score

Knicks – 120

Mavericks – 110

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – January 22 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

This will be the second of three games between the two teams this season. Golden State leads the series 1-0. In the first game, Dallas was out rebounded by 5 and lost the game by 10 points. Dallas has a chance to push the ball after made baskets to get easy points in transition. Dallas can not fall behind and start relying on the 3-ball to play catch up. In order for the Mavericks to get a win at home they will need to play tough defense and rebound the ball on both ends. ESPN has the Warriors with a 59% chance of winning on the road in Dallas. I’m taking the Warriors in a close one. Keep in mind that Dallas’ leading scorer and rebounder is out.

Final Score

Warriors – 127

Mavericks – 119

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – January 24 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

American Airlines Arena – Dallas, TX

This will be the second game of a four series with the Lakers leading the series 1-0. Dallas can’t fall for the trap of being emotional with the return of Luka. Here’s the the thing, who cares about all that stuff. Dallas needs a win and the Lakers are standing in the way. Dallas will need to rebound the ball on both ends of the floor. Keep in mind that Luka and LeBron is looking for a road win and Dallas is their next opponent. ESPN has the Lakers with a 55.1% chance of winning on the road in Dallas. I’m taking Dallas by 5! The Lakers are wounded and playing defense isn’t at the top of their list. Both Luka and LeBron refuse to guard anybody right now.

Final Score

Mavericks – 129

Lakers – 118

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday – January 25 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

This will be the second and final game between the two teams this season. The Bucks lead the series 1-0 with the first win coming on 11/10 with a 2-point victory. In that game, the Mavs rebounding was superb until the last 2:32 minutes in the 4th quarter. Dallas will need to corral Giannis Antetokounmpo because he’s the heart and soul of the Bucks. He’s physical, strong and heady on the offensive end and he leads the team in rebounding as well. Dallas should allow him to run himself tired. Keep an eye on the Mavericks big men. They will need to run multiple big guys at Giannis during this game. ESPN has the Bucks with a 65.8% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Bucks by 7+. Right now the Bucks are definitely the better team.

Final Score

Bucks – 119

Mavericks – 100