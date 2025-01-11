NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Gunslinger vs Gunslinger?

This game will be centered around how well the quarterbacks play. Over their last 5 games, both quarterbacks had to play solid in the second half of each game in order to win close games. Here’s the thing about these two guys, they are gunslingers and have no problem taking shots down field. They both love throwing into tight spaces and launching uncommon darts after breaking containment. Tampa Bay’s signal caller Baker Mayfield is a throwback quarterback from the 90’s who is willing to take a chance of getting the ball into the hands of his big play receivers (a la Brett Favre). Washington’s youngster Jayden Daniels reminds me of Philly’s legend Randall Cunningham with his long passing release and stretching plays to get into the end zone. This game will have both of these guys on display.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Commanders have 3 listed as questionable with 2 on the IR-R while Tampa have 5 players listed as questionable. Commanders: LB Frankie Luvu, TE John Bates and WR Jamison Crowder while TE Colson Yankoff and DT Haggai Nduisi is on the IR-R. Buccaneers: DE William Gholston, WR Sterling Shepard, S Mike Edwards, CB Jamel Dean and OT Tristian Wirfs listed as questionable with a game time return date of January 12.



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – January 12 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Washington Commanders (12-5, 5-3 Away)

The Commanders are on a 5-game winning streak with victories over the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. They finished in 2nd place in the NFC East right behind the Eagles. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the leader of the team in his rookie season. He has 3568 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions heading into his first postseason game. He will be the x-factor for a Washington victory on the road. Players to watch: RB Brian Robinson Jr, WR Terry McLaurin, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Mike Sainristil and PK Austin Seibert.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7, 5-4 Home)

The Buccaneers are ready to take the next step and get back to the Super Bowl this year. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is poised to lead this team past the Commanders this weekend. This season Mayfield has 4500 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He’s a blessing and a curse at times with his style of play. He will be the x factor for the Bucs at home. Players to watch: RB Bucky Irving, WR Mike Evans, TE Cade Otto, LB Lavonte David and CB Zyon McCollum.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 58.3% chance of winning this game at home. The over/under is 50.5, so take the over it will be some points scored in this one. I’m taking Tampa Bay by 5+. Tampa Bay’s defense has given up 17.8 points in their last 5 games while Washington’s defense has given up 24.6.



Final Score

Buccaneers – 33

Commanders – 27