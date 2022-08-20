Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers: Preseason Game 2 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday, August 20, 2022 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: NFL Net/ Local TV

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA.



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-1 Away)

Las Angeles Chargers (0-1, 0-1 Home)



Last week Dallas showed the world that they need a backup quarterback, wide receiver and a play caller that will allow the players to play to their strengths. Dallas lost to the Denver Broncos on the road in the Mile High City for this season’s first preseason game. I predict that Denver will be in last place in their division because they are rebuilding with a good quarterback. Dallas on the other hand needs a change at the General Manager’s spot! I love the Cowboys and if telling the truth gets me into trouble, well heck lock me up! Let’s take a closer look at this week’s preseason game against the Chargers.



Dude! For real!

How do you not see free agents floating around on the waiver wire and not sign guys that you need? Dallas doesn’t have the luxury of not signing key players at skilled positions. There are proven offensive and defensive lineman with all pro status out there wanting to play for peanuts, but you won’t sign them. How long do die-hard fans have to wait for the mediocrity end! We need a championship, and we need it now!



Dallas Cowboys

Last week Dallas displayed their new defensive stars on that side of the ball. I loved the penalties they got by playing hard and physical against the run. Dallas has shown how they concentrated on the defensive side of the ball and yet the offense is left with no number one receiver as of yet. I was thoroughly impressed with the young running backs that they brought in along with kickers. Dallas will need to put the right guys on the field at the right time to get a win this Saturday. Keep an eye on that defense!



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers took a man sized beating last preseason game against the Rams. They lost by 7 points but that wasn’t the tale of the tape. The Chargers have a chance of becoming a really good AFC team and could be a contender in the playoffs. Look for the Chargers to start the game off with their starters and soon start plugging in their draft picks, free agents and journeymen signees. LA will play this game like it’s a playoff game at home against the Cowboys and they should.



Prediction

Dallas has way too many key players out for this game. I’m a diehard fan that wants my hometown team to win every game including the preseason games. I’m not blind that the preseason doesn’t count as far as regular season wins go, but I still pick my team to win every game on schedule. I’m still taking Dallas in this one!



Final Score

Cowboys – 13

Chargers – 12