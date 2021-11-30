Dallas Mavericks: Finding A Way

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Over the past week or so, Dallas dropped games to the Phoenix Suns (twice) and Chicago Bulls. Dallas sits at 10-9 and is gearing up for some stiff competition this week. Dallas is still leading the Southwest division by a half game and sit in 4th place in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies are right on their heels along with the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans. This week will be a pivotal week for the Mavericks. In their first six games, they are playing against teams inside their own division. The Mavericks are 1-4 in their last 5 games with losses to the Cavaliers, Wizards, Clippers and Suns. Center Kristaps Porzingis is listed day-to-day with an ankle sprain. His absence will be huge for Dallas in the next couple of games. Look for the bench to pull together and big men on the bench getting some playing time is Porzingis’ absence. Let’s take a look at the week ahead for Dallas.



12/1 – Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans – 7:00PM CT TV: Local

Dallas is leading the division while the Pelicans sit in 4th place and 6 games behind Dallas. New Orleans center Jonas Valaciunas is playing some good ball in the paint for the Pelicans. He’s there leading scorer with 19.3 points per game. He’s the key for New Orleans. Final Score: Dallas 110 – New Orleans 89.



12/3 – New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks – 7:30PMCT TV: Local

Dallas is playing New Orleans at home for this back-to-back game. SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. will be key for the team in this one. He has shown in the second game of back to backs he puts up really good numbers. I would like to see Dallas get deeper into their bench for this game. Final Score: Dallas 96 – Pelicans 73!



12/4 – Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks – 7:30PMCT TV: Local TV

This will be Dallas’ swing game. After playing two games on the road and the last game of a back-to-back the night before. Memphis is coming to Dallas and fatigue will be a problem for Dallas. Anytime Dallas has a road game the night before a big game they lose. Luka Doncic will be the x-factor for Dallas at home. Final Score: Dallas 115 – Grizzlies 107!



12/7 – Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks – 6:30PM CT TV: TNT

The Mavericks host the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is one of the best teams in the league and they have three of the best players in the world. Forward Kevin Durant is a match-up problem for any team. He’s the x-factor for this game. If the Mavericks can somehow contain him, they will have a chance. ESPN has this game evenly matched, so it’s a tossup. I’m taking Dallas by 7! Final Score: Nets 121 – Mavericks 128!



12/8 – Dallas Mavericks Vs Memphis Grizzlies – 7:00 PM CT TV: Local TV

The Grizzlies will be waiting to make their move in the division with a win at home. With no Ja Morant, the Grizzlies has some talented point guards on their roster. Dallas will have a chance to keep a firm grip on conference with a win in Memphis. Look for the Dallas bench to play in this one. Final Score: Dallas 102 – Memphis 93!