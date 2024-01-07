Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Sunday – January 6 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

FedEx Field – Landover, MD



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (11-5, 3-5 Away)

Washington Commanders (4-12, 1-6 Home)



The NFL regular season is coming to a close. The clear cut winner should be the Dallas Cowboys with a win over the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles still have a shot of claiming the NFC East with a win and a Cowboys loss. Dallas has struggled on the road this season and desperately need this win to claim the division title. If the Cowboys succeed, they will have claimed the NFC East twice in the last three seasons. First things first, beat Washington! Let’s take a closer look at the final game of the season and how the ‘Boys can pull this off on the road.



Why you should watch this game

Dallas has struggled on the road this year and winning this one has its privileges! They went into Miami and almost beat the Dolphins, this team can do it! The seeding of the NFC could be impacted by the result of this game. The battles between these two franchises are well documented and watching this game is a must for NFL fans.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are sitting in a really good position. They have a chance to win the division and get a home game out of this in the postseason. All they need to do is win! Keep an eye on the offensive line. They will be the key for the offense this week. Pass protection will be key because QB Dak Prescott needs more time for the play to develop. The wide receivers struggle with getting separation off the line. Dak should get the ball into the hands of the tight ends in the middle of the field. Running back Tony Pollard hasn’t looked like himself since becoming the starter. The x-factor for this game will come down to the performances of LB Micah Parsons and DE DeMarcus Lawrence.



Washington Commanders

“A team with nothing to lose plays lights out” is a saying I’ve heard over the years. The Commanders are sitting in last place in the division and are looking to play spoiler this week. Head coach Ron Rivera is looking over his shoulder because this just might be his last game as head coach. Quarterback Sam Howell will be the focus on offense. He has passed for 3783 yards with 20 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. This team has it bright spots on both sides of the ball moving into the future. Players to watch: RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin, S Kamren Curls and LB Jabril Cox. I believe the x-factor for this one will be Eric Bieniemy the offensive coordinator for the Commanders. Can his creative calls keep Washington in the game? We’ll know the answer by Sunday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 76.9% chance of winning on the road this week. Keep in mind that Dallas was favored by 80% heading into the Cardinal game and lost. The defense will be on full display during this one. I’m taking Dallas by 14!



Final Score

Cowboys – 28

Commanders – 14