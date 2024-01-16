Dallas Mavericks: All-Hands-On-Deck

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks have been a hit or miss team for the past week. They have wins over the Pelicans, Knicks and Timberwolves, but dropped games to the Grizzlies and Pelicans as well. Here’s the thing, Dallas is one of those teams that has the talent but can’t string together a winning streak as of late. The teams they are favored to beat has beat them in close games. I shared at the beginning of the season that they are two players away from being a dominant team but without a tough rebounder and defender on the wing, Dallas will be one of those middle of the road teams this season. The Mavericks are currently in 6th place in the Western Conference with a record of 24-17, 5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. Let’s take a look at this week’s Mavericks schedule and I’ll give a breakdown and prediction for each game.



Meshing at the Right Time

For the past 5 weeks, Dallas has shown that they can put together some quality wins. The organization has sworn to themselves, “In Luka We Trust”, which means if Luka isn’t playing Dallas has no chance of winning. In Dallas’ last game against the Pelicans, PG Kyrie Irving scored 42 points while 6th man Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 41. The team can function without Luka having the ball in his hands. The team also won the hustle rebounds by 5! When the Mavericks rebound, create turnovers and get second chance points on the offensive end they usually win by 8+ points.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date: January 17

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Dallas will need to play some solid defense in this one. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is a nightmare for Dallas big men on both ends of the floor. Dallas will need to play C Dereck Lively II exclusively on him. Lively II is young and can keep a body on him. Keep an eye on Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway, Jr since he will be the x-factor for this game. I’m taking Dallas by 9, LA is struggling right now.

Final Score: Mavericks 127 – Lakers 118



Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Date: January 19

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

This is one of those games where all-hands-on-deck will be the rally cry! The Golden State Warriors has 2 guys that can score 50 points on any given night. Warriors’ guards Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are looking to get on track in this one. Warriors forward Draymond Green is back and he’s the glue for the team. Dallas will need to play loose and keep the ball in front of them on the defensive side of the floor. I’m taking Dallas by 4!

Final Score: Mavericks 114 – Warriors 110