2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 17

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What You Thought was a Sure Thing

There’s only 2 weeks left. The playoffs are just around the corner and the road is becoming clear. The Lions, Vikings, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys and Commanders are playing on Christmas. There will be no toys, gifts or things being assembled on Thursday morning for these franchises. For us fans there be football, family, food, gifts and toys if you have little ones. Here’s the line up for Christmas Day so find a comfy seat and tune in. Here’s the link to the Cowboys vs Commanders preview in case you need it and wondering why it isn’t here. Stay tuned on Saturday because the Texans face the Chargers and Ravens are going on the road to play the Packers in Green Bay. To round out the week of games, we have our Sunday and Monday night games previewed too.

Christmas Day Games – All Times Central



Game Info

Detroit Lions (8-7, 3-4 Away) vs Minnesota Vikings (7-8, 2-4 Home)

Thursday – December 25- 3:30 p.m.

TV: Netflix

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



This will be one of the best games on Christmas. The Vikings are 3-2 in their last 5 games with wins over the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants. The Vikings are playing spoiler for the rest of the season and will try their best to keep the Detroit Lions out of the playoffs as well. Misery loves company I heard… The Lions though are on the outside looking in and need the win to stay in the hunt. This game will come down to how well the two defenses play. The x-factor will be the pass rush from both defenses. ESPN has the Lions with a 68.7% chance of winning on the road in the Twin Cities. I’m taking Detroit by 10! They are the better team right now.



Final Score

Lions – 31

Vikings – 21



Game Info

Denver Broncos (12-3, 5-2 Away) vs Kansas City Chiefs (6-9, 5-3 Home)

Thursday – December 25 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



The Chiefs are officially out of the playoffs this season. This is the first time in the last 11 years that the Chiefs missed the playoffs. Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes is out for the rest of the season. Back up QB Gardner Minshew is also out for the rest of the season. The back up to the back up QB (aka third string) is Chris Oladokun. He will get the start at home. The Chiefs have lost 4 of their last 5 games. The Broncos dropped their last game to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. It shocked the NFL watching world. Denver is one of the top teams in the AFC. ESPN has the Broncos with a 57.9% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking Denver by 9. This will be a revenge game and I don’t think the Broncos will show any mercy in this one.



Final Score

Broncos – 33

Chiefs – 13

Saturday Games – All Times Central

Game Info

Houston Texans (10-5, 4-3 Away) vs Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, 6-2 Home)

Saturday – December 27 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



It’s been a wild season for both of these ball clubs. The Texans started the season off like they didn’t want to play this season, but over the past 5 games, the Texans are on a 5-game win streak with wins over Buffalo, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Arizona and Las Vegas. This team has meshed well on the back end of their schedule. The Chargers have won 4 straight games with wins over the Raiders, Eagles, Chiefs and Cowboys. ESPN has the Chargers with a 52.4% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking the Chargers by 7!



Final Score

Chargers – 37

Texans – 30



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens (7-8, 4-2 Away) vs Green Bay Packers (9-5-1, 5-2 Home)

Saturday – December 27 – 7:00PM

TV: Peacock

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



The Ravens have an outside chance of getting into the playoffs with a win this week on the road and a win next week to end the regular season. They’ll also need some luck. This week, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable. If he’s out, the Ravens will lose at Green Bay. The Packers quarterback Jordan Love is questionable as well. Back up QB Malik Willis is also questionable though he finished the game last week against the Bears. Here’s what to look for: expect the running backs to carry the load for both teams. ESPN has the Ravens with a 50.2% chance of winning on the road and moving closer to a playoff berth. I’m taking the Ravens by 3! Desperation mode will kick in for them.



Final Score

Ravens – 24

Packers – 21

Sunday Night Game

Game Info

Chicago Bears (11-4, 5-3 Away) vs San Francisco 49ers (11-4, 4-2 Home)

Sunday – December 28 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Both of these teams are solid on both sides of the ball. Their records are identical in their last 5 games both are 4-1. The Bears have been the Cinderella team of the NFL this season. The 49ers are trying to get over the hump and make it back to the Super Bowl. This game will come down to the team can sack the opposing quarterback. Both offensive lines are prone to giving up chunks of yards by penalties. The team that plays physical upfront will win this one easily. ESPN has the 49ers with a 59.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Bears in an upset by 3!



Final Score

Bears – 29

49ers – 26



Monday Night Game

Game Info

Los Angeles Rams (11-4, 5-3 Away) vs Atlanta Falcons (6-9, 2-4 Home)

Monday – December 29 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA



The Falcons at one time was the hot commodity of the NFC earlier this season. Their fall from hot to not has been due to key injuries to their offense. Now the Falcons are limping through this season praying for daylight. In their last 5 games Atlanta has gone 3-2 with wins over New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Arizona. The Rams also possess a 3-2 record in their last 5 games. A win on the road solidifies the Rams spot in the playoffs. ESPN has the Rams with a 71.1% chance of winning on the road and I’m taking them by 10+! After last Thursday’s overtime loss to the Seahawks, the Rams will be on a head hunting mission to get their win for the week.



Final Score

Rams – 31

Falcons – 20