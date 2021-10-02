Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 3 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Carolina Panthers (3-0, 1-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (2-1, 1-0 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at the top of the NFC East with a 2-1 record. The Carolina Panthers are undefeated and want to keep their record perfect. This game will be the coming out party for the Cowboys offense or the Panthers defense. The Cowboys offense is scoring 30 points per game, while the Panthers defense is only giving up 10 points per game. Both defenses are solid, but the team that creates the most turnovers will win the game. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys for victory.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s the first Sunday of the month and your church is having a special prayer session. You can’t miss this, but the Cowboys are playing at noon. Make the decision between church and the Dallas Cowboys.



Carolina Panthers

QB Sam Darnold has the Panthers looking as if they could be leaders in the NFC. He has passed for 888 yards on 107 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Running back Christian McCaffrey will be out for the next 3 to 5 games due to a hamstring issue. Wide out DJ Moore is a legitimate threat in the open field. Look for the Panthers to game plan misdirection plays and run screens to get the ball into play makers hands. In order for the Panthers to have a chance, they must stop the running attack by the Cowboys two headed monster with Elliot and Pollard carrying the ball.



Dallas Cowboys

Pick your poison! If you try and shut down Elliott then you have to stop Pollard. Doubling Amari Cooper will only open passing lanes for CeeDee Lamb, and then tight ends Dalton Shultz and Blake Jarwin will attack the middle of the field. The Cowboy offense is littered with young talent surrounding Dak. The Cowboys defense has played exceptionally well over the past three weeks. They lead the league in take aways and second year cornerback Trevon Diggs is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Look for the Cowboys to establish the runs and get the ball into the hands of the tight ends to score easily in the red zone.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 57.8% chance of winning at home this week. The key for a victory will be running the ball with that two-headed monster (Elliott and Pollard). They are averaging 5 yards a carry! I’m taking Dallas by 14! Yes two touchdowns this week!



Final Score

Cowboys – 28

Panthers – 14