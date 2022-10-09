Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game Preview

By Angel “Rick” Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday – October 9 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, Florida

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (0-3-1, 0-2 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2, 1-0 Home)

The Houston Texans travel to Florida hoping to get their first win of the season against the 2 – 2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville hasn’t won a game between these two since all the way back in 2017 but being at home, anything less than snapping Houston’s winning streak in the series would be a heartbreaker.

Houston Texans

The Texans have struggled to put up points this season, which comes as a surprise given how potent their ariel attack was at times last season. They rank 27th overall in total yardage and rank in the bottom third of the league in nearly every other offensive category. RB Dameon Pierce (78.3 rushing yards per game) has been one of the lone bright spots on the offensive side and as they start to give him the ball more, it could help Houston control the clock. QB Davis Mills has seemed to take a step back so far this year allowing far too many turnovers and sacks. With a thin receiving corps as well, keeping pace with Jacksonville could be too much for this group to handle.

Jacksonville Jaguars

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, a 2-2 start has already shown improvement all across the board as compared to last year. Wins against the Chargers and Colts are impressive, while the loss last week to the Eagles was a tough blow. The AFC South is wide open right now, especially with the Colts’ up-and-down start after appearing to be the favorites coming into the season. On the offensive end, this group has shown signs of improvement and between some offseason additions at key positions, as well as changes on the staff, this team looks like they can make a run towards the divisional crown. They rank seventh in the league in scoring and while they struggle to be explosive both through the air and on the ground. QB Trevor Lawrence has taken a step forward in year two and with an 8:2 touchdown to interception ratio, his ability to take care of the ball has been crucial to this group’s success.

Prediction

The Houston Texans know what’s at stake needing a win for the season and already come into this series leading against the Jacksonville Jaguars in series wins. The Jaguars won’t know what hit them. Then again, I could be wrong.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 21

Jacksonville Jaguars – 7