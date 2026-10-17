Card Comments… Dick Witcher

By Gregg Moeller

Dick Witcher. Ow.

Don’t bother checking IMDB.com to see if that is some 80’s hardcore Halloween-themed porn movie starring Ginger Lynn and Harry Reems. Not that I know anything about such things. At all.

Dick. Witcher. I couldn’t make that up if I tried.

Oh–and he attended Shafter High in California, as he was a native-born Shafter. He was quite the Shafter, that Dick Witcher was.

Heavens to Murgatroyd.

“He was a skinny Shafter” is how most Shafters remember young Dick.

Ahem… let’s try this again.

Witcher was a solid receiver for the 49ers for eight years, before briefly trying the WFL. But after a few games he walked away, still a proud Shafter Dick Witcher.

To make this mess even more implausible, he literally was named “Dick”. Not Richard. “Rick Witcher”? “Richie Witcher”? I could say any of those and not start snickering–even if you throw in his dedicated early life as a Shafter.

But… Dick?

Somewhere, Dick Pole and Dick Shiner were thinking, “Dude…you’re nowhere NEAR our level of name hell.” And when asked to comment, Dick Felt no doubt hung up the phone.

Still, Dick lasted eight years in the NFL, and managed this card, his only one. More than I ever had, and no one thinks of porn at all when my name comes up. I think that’s a good thing.