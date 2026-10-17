Big Win for Scelzi on night 1 at TMS

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

All results and Sprint Car info at https://www.highlimitracing.com/

All-In Championship Weekend

THE 2026 INTERSTATE BATTERIES HIGH LIMIT RACING CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED!

Join Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing for the two-day finale weekend as we officially end the 2026 season. Rico Abreu swept both nights last year to clinch his first national sprint car championship! Don’t miss the final opportunity to see the stars of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing in 2026!

Pit Passes, reserved and general admission ticket packages are now available: https://bit.ly/TMSSeasonFinale