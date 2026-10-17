2026 College Football: Week 7 Game Previews

I love College Football Saturdays!

Picture this… You have the whole house to yourself. There’s no other soul in the house but you. You walk into the family room where the big 70’ inch plasma TV is on the wall and there’s complete silence. You pick up the remote control and press the ON button. You go to your list of favorites and turn on ESPN. The college pregame show is on but you already have your games planned out. #24 SMU is hosting Virginia, the Horned Frogs of TCU are in Waco to battle Baylor. Your pick for game of the week is #4 Ohio State taking on #6 Indiana. The whole day is planned out so the menu was planned on Thursday afternoon. Now it’s time to read Dino’s previews before the games begin to compare notes and thoughts. Now on to the actual previews for this week’s college football games!

Game Info

Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) vs #24 SMU Mustangs (4-1, 2-1 ACC)

Saturday – October 17 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: CW

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

I see there is a school that has more losses than SMU in the AP Top 25, yet is ranked higher. The Mustangs are a good team but have been disrespected in the polls over the past 4 years. Here’s the thing about the Mustangs, they have the talent; but lose close games because they struggle to finish. Since the first game of the season quarterback Kevin Jennings has been on the Heisman watch list, but now he’s being passed over. The Cavaliers are a decent team with a physical defense. The key for both teams will be how well their respective quarterbacks play. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 69.9% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 53.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking SMU by 6! This game will take a huge twist in the 3rd quarter, but I foresee the Mustangs pulling off the win.

Final Score

#24 Mustangs 34

Cavaliers – 28

Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) vs Baylor Bears (4-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Saturday – October 17 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

McLane Stadium – Waco, TX

I can barely remember when the last time the Horned Frogs have looked this bad. They have the same winning coach and system in place but it hasn’t shown on the field and in the standings. TCU is a good team with a really good quarterback but they look as if they are an intramural team right now. They really need a win this weekend to get to .500! The Baylor Bears are making a comeback! Right now, the Bears are in 4th place in the conference. Keep an eye on quarterback DJ Lagway. He can beat you with his arm and his legs. ESPN has the Bears with a 68.9% chance of winning at home. I want this to be my upset pick and take TCU. The Bears are the better team right now. I’m taking Baylor by 10! The over/under is 51.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet.

Final Score

Bears – 35

Horned Frogs – 25