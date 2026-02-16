Card Comments… Billy Joe

By Gregg Moeller

When I hear of someone being referred to with two first names, my immediate image is of some Southern stereotype redneck. Yeah, and coming from a purebred white trash Nebraskan as myself, that’s a bold statement.

But in our culture, some have overcome such issues–especially with the name, “Billy Joe”…

Billy Joe DuPree–Cowboys receiver, and a good one.

Billy Joe McCallister–Suicidal young man who throws stuff from bridges.

Billy Joe Royal–”Down In the Boondocks” explains the name.

Billy Joe Tolliver–Almost good quarterback for six different teams.

Billie Joe Armstrong–Lead singer of Green Day who needs to get out more.

Billy Joe Saunders–Country songwriter. Bob Dylan liked him, which is enough for me.

Billi Jo Bradley–The hot blonde daughter from “Petticoat Junction”.

Billy Joel–Honorable Mention for “Piano Man”.

Now, my money’s on the babe. That opening “swimming nekkid in the water tower” shot…but I digress.

However, only one football player had the balls to go only as “Billy Joe”–and that was, well, Billy Joe. That’s his true name.

Billy Joe (I have to use the full name) had a very odd career. He was the AFL’s rookie of the year while playing for a hideous Broncos team in 1963, which featured him and Lionel Taylor on offense, and featured a defense that might as well have played Billi Jo. When he and the team didn’t improve in 1964, he was traded to Buffalo for Cookie Gilchrist, who despite his talents was pretty much uncoachable by this point.

A GOOD COOKIE GILCHRIST STORY: When Cookie arrived at Denver, he took jersey #2, as Billy Joe was #3, and he wanted to show he was “one better”. Pretty witty of Cookie.

As “Cookie Pt II”, Billy Joe led the Bills in rushing as they won the ‘65 AFL championship. He made the AFL All-Star team. So, what did the Bills do?

They allowed Miami to draft him in the expansion draft. Lou Saban must have been a peach to play for.

He started eleven games for the infant ‘Phins, but took a beating, and as thanks they released him the next year. Billy Joe DID rebound with the Jets, and got a Super Bowl ring.

But Billy Joe’s not known today for his playing. He became a college coach, and became a legend in the small college and black college ranks, and earned his way into the College Football Hall of Fame as “William Joe”. Even Billi Jo couldn’t claim that.

Check out this video of Billy Joe!

