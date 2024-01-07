Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday – January 7 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (10-6, 3-4 Away)

Miami Dolphins (11-5, 7-1 Home)



The AFC East is at stake in this one. I’m surprised how the Bills made a run in their last 5 games, winning 4 of them. They beat the Patriots, Chargers, Cowboys and Chiefs. Their lone loss was a heartbreaking defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Miami Dolphins have won 3 out of their last 5 games with wins over the Cowboys, Jets and Commanders. The loss to the Titans and they were absolutely annihilated 56-19 by the Ravens last week. This will be the game to tune into Sunday night.



Why you should watch this game

The winner of this game claim the AFC East. It is also the last regular NFL game of the season. This game will be a battle between two familiar foes who will let it all hang out. It would be absolutely tragic if the Dolphins lose this one at home. They have been on top of the standings pretty much all season. The Bills on the other hand are peaking at the right time. If you’re a football fan and reading this, I know you’ll be watching this game!



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen. He has been a key cog in the success of this team for the last 5 games. He has passed for 3947 yards with 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has struggled under center at times this season but has made up for his shortcomings in the running game, racking up 15 rushing touchdowns on the ground. He has several weapons at his disposal. Running back James Cooks has 1086 rushing yards with 2 touchdowns. The Bills will come into this game trying to establish the run first and foremost. The x-factor for Buffalo will be the offensive line. Allen will look for WR Stefon Diggs often to move the chains. If doubled then the duo of Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir should have their opportunities as will TE Dalton Kincaid.



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have been like a video game offense becoming a reality. They lead the league in points, passes of 20 yards or more and rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 4451 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His receivers have racked up over 1,000 yards this season. Wide out Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be ready to stretch the field. Keep an eye on running back Raheem Morstert. He has 1012 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the game. He is currently list as Questionable (knee/ankle). If Mostert plays he can help change the dynamic of the offense, hence his x-factor status.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 54.3% chance of winning on the road and claiming another division title. I’m taking the Bills by 10! They are playing some solid football right now.



Final Score

Bills – 30

Miami – 20