19 SMU Mustangs vs Houston Cougars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#19 SMU Mustangs vs Houston Cougars

Saturday – October 30 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

TDECU Stadium – Houston, TX



Records Before the Game

#19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 3-0)

Houston Cougars (6-1, 4-0)



You will have to go all the way back to the old South Western Conference to know the history between these two teams. At one time, Houston owned SMU. The Mustangs are riding high this season sitting at 7-0 and ranked at #19 in the country. Houston is 6-1 and is looking to knock the Mustangs out of the land of the undefeated. This will be a really good game in Houston this weekend.



Who’s better?

This game will be tight! ESPN, USA Today and several sites have this game 50/50! The team that creates turnovers and capitalizes early will win this one. Both defenses will give up points late in the game. Defense always wins!



#19 SMU Mustangs

SMU has been ringing the bell every week since the season started. The Mustangs offense is averaging 42.7 points per game. The passing game is averaging 333 yards through the air while the running game averages 192 yards on the ground. QB Tanner Mordecai is leading an offense that can score from anywhere at anytime. The Mustangs have two running backs that can carry the team as well. Ulysses Bently IV and former UNT running back Tre Siggers scored two touchdowns against Tulane last week. SMU’s x factor this week will be the running game.



Houston Cougars

Who knew that the Cougars would be 6-1 right now. The Cougars sit in first place of their conference at 4-0 based on points fielded. SMU is in 3rd place. #2 Cincinnati is in 2nd place in conference. Go figure… Houston has a chance to quiet the critics by beating SMU at home. The Cougars offense averages 36 points per game while the defense gives up 17.3. QB Clayton Tune can light up any defense he faces because his tenacity under center sets him apart from other quarterbacks. He will be the x factor for the Cougars this week.

Prediction

ESPN has this game near a deadlock! SMU sits at 51% while Houston 49. This will be a good game. The winner will take over first place in the AAC conference. The over/under is 62.5 so take the over! I’m taking SMU by 10! The defense will step up and create turnovers while the special teams control the field position in the kicking game.



Final Score

#19 SMU – 43

Houston – 33