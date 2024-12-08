News Ticker

Brandon Williams leads the Legends past the Vipers 129-107

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Brandon Williams had a season high 45 points, 11 assists and shot 70%.

RGV 34 25 30 18 107
TEX 36 23 49 21 129

Team Stats

 
FG 37-99 48-91
Field Goal % 37.4 52.7
3PT 15-42 17-37
Three Point % 35.7 45.9
FT 10-13 11-20
Free Throw % 76.9 55.0
Rebounds 51 49
Offensive Rebounds 16 10
Defensive Rebounds 35 39
Assists 27 33
Steals 7 10
Blocks 4 16
Total Turnovers 20 14
Points Off Turnovers 33 15
Fast Break Points 17 32
Points in Paint 40 58
Fouls 23 19
Technical Fouls 2 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
 

 

 

