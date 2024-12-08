Brandon Williams leads the Legends past the Vipers 129-107

Brandon Williams had a season high 45 points, 11 assists and shot 70%.
|RGV
|34
|25
|30
|18
|107
|TEX
|36
|23
|49
|21
|129
Team Stats
|FG
|37-99
|48-91
|Field Goal %
|37.4
|52.7
|3PT
|15-42
|17-37
|Three Point %
|35.7
|45.9
|FT
|10-13
|11-20
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|55.0
|Rebounds
|51
|49
|Offensive Rebounds
|16
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|35
|39
|Assists
|27
|33
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|4
|16
|Total Turnovers
|20
|14
|Points Off Turnovers
|33
|15
|Fast Break Points
|17
|32
|Points in Paint
|40
|58
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technical Fouls
|2
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0