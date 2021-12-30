Capital One Orange Bowl Preview: #3 Georgia Bulldogs Vs #2 Michigan Wolverines

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#3 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Michigan Wolverines

Friday – December 31 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Garden, FL



Records Before the Game

#3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

#2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1)



Two things that stick out for this game. First, the COVID-19 outbreak in sports. There have been at least five bowl games canceled this season. The closer we get to this game more the more antsy we’re getting to wait for this game to be played in Florida. Florida is a hot spot for the new Omicron variant. Second, I’m predicting that this season’s national champion will be the winner will come from this game! Georgia’s defense or Michigan’s offense will be displayed for this one.



What’s at stake?

The 2021 College Football National Championship trophy. This winner of this game will face Alabama. Plain and simple. Most fans believe that Georgia will win this game and face Alabama for the title and beat Alabama in the final game. If you ask Michigan fans the same question, their answer will be the Wolverines will win it all. Here’s what any fan would need for this game: A large screen TV 50-inches and up, hot wings (any flavor), fries, chips and dips with any type of soft drinks to wash it all down! This will be a nail-biter from start to finish.



#3 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is led by Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. He has 2325 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions so far this season. His play will be key on offense. Running back Zamir White is a junior that plays big running between the tackles. He has 718 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns and averages 5.3 yards a carry. Tight End Brock Bowers is the Bulldogs work horse on offense. He’s only a freshman with senior numbers. He has 791 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns and averages 16.8 yards a reception. The key for the Bulldogs will be their stingy run defense. The Bulldog defense has only been giving up 9 points per game! Georgia’s rush defense this season is only giving up 81.7 rushing yards a game.



#2 Michigan Wolverines

Quarterback Cade McNamara has been that one elusive player for the Wolverines. This team has been looking for a quarterback to get them over the hump and Cade has been just that. He has 2470 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The running game will be put on full display for this one. Running back Hassan Haskins is the key for Wolverine offense. He has 1288 rushing yards on 261 attempts adding 20 touchdowns and averaging 4.9 yards per carry. His play alone has carried this team this season. Keep an eye on junior wide out Cornelius Johnson. He’s most dangerous in the slot.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 67.3% chance of winning the Orange Bowl. This game will come down to the Bulldogs defense and Wolverine offense. This is a must-see game from start to finish. I’m taking Georgia by 10!



Final Score

Bulldogs – 24

Wolverines – 14