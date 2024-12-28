News Ticker

Wild score 2 in the 3rd period and the game winner in OT, Wild 3 Stars 2

December 28, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Defenseman Brock Faber scored a wraparound goal 35 seconds into overtime. Wild rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2.

Final/OT
 
  1 2 3 OT T
MIN 0 0 2 1 3
DAL 1 1 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period MIN DAL
9:52 Evgenii Dadonov (9)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (15), Jamie Benn (15)
 0 1
 
 
2nd Period MIN DAL
15:08 Wyatt Johnston (7)

Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (5), Ilya Lyubushkin (8)
 0 2
 
 
3rd Period MIN DAL
10:36 Jonas Brodin (3)

Assists: Mats Zuccarello (13)
 1 2
11:33 Marcus Foligno (6)

Assists: Jared Spurgeon (9), Declan Chisholm (7)
 2 2
 
 
OT Summary MIN DAL
0:35 Brock Faber (5)

Assists: Matt Boldy (18), Marco Rossi (17)
 3 2

Penalties

1st Period
17:02
Brock Faber Tripping against Oskar Bäck
 
 
2nd Period
4:26
Roope Hintz Holding against Marco Rossi
11:20
Zach Bogosian Interference against Wyatt Johnston
 
 
3rd Period
4:39
Matt Boldy Interference against Roope Hintz
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period

