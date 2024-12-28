Wild score 2 in the 3rd period and the game winner in OT, Wild 3 Stars 2

Defenseman Brock Faber scored a wraparound goal 35 seconds into overtime. Wild rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2.
Final/OT
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|MIN
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|DAL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|MIN
|DAL
|9:52
|Evgenii Dadonov (9)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (15), Jamie Benn (15)
|0
|1
|2nd Period
|MIN
|DAL
|15:08
|Wyatt Johnston (7)
Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (5), Ilya Lyubushkin (8)
|0
|2
|3rd Period
|MIN
|DAL
|10:36
|Jonas Brodin (3)
Assists: Mats Zuccarello (13)
|1
|2
|11:33
|Marcus Foligno (6)
Assists: Jared Spurgeon (9), Declan Chisholm (7)
|2
|2
|OT Summary
|MIN
|DAL
|0:35
|Brock Faber (5)
Assists: Matt Boldy (18), Marco Rossi (17)
|3
|2
Penalties
|1st Period
|17:02
|
Brock Faber Tripping against Oskar Bäck
|2nd Period
|4:26
|
Roope Hintz Holding against Marco Rossi
|11:20
|
Zach Bogosian Interference against Wyatt Johnston
|3rd Period
|4:39
|
Matt Boldy Interference against Roope Hintz
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period