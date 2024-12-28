Wild score 2 in the 3rd period and the game winner in OT, Wild 3 Stars 2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Defenseman Brock Faber scored a wraparound goal 35 seconds into overtime. Wild rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2.

Final/OT

1 2 3 OT T MIN 0 0 2 1 3 DAL 1 1 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period MIN DAL 9:52 Evgenii Dadonov (9) Assists: Wyatt Johnston (15), Jamie Benn (15) 0 1

2nd Period MIN DAL 15:08 Wyatt Johnston (7) Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (5), Ilya Lyubushkin (8) 0 2

3rd Period MIN DAL 10:36 Jonas Brodin (3) Assists: Mats Zuccarello (13) 1 2 11:33 Marcus Foligno (6) Assists: Jared Spurgeon (9), Declan Chisholm (7) 2 2

OT Summary MIN DAL 0:35 Brock Faber (5) Assists: Matt Boldy (18), Marco Rossi (17) 3 2

Penalties

1st Period 17:02 Brock Faber Tripping against Oskar Bäck

2nd Period 4:26 Roope Hintz Holding against Marco Rossi 11:20 Zach Bogosian Interference against Wyatt Johnston

3rd Period 4:39 Matt Boldy Interference against Roope Hintz