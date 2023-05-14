Arlington Renegades defeat the DC Defenders to claim the XFL Championship Title

by: Angel “Rick” Leal

SAN ANTONIO: The Arlington Renegades were more than the 4-6 record they posted during the regular season defeating the Houston Roughnecks in the South Division Championship game then coming into the XFL Championship game as a underdog against the 9-1 D.C. Defenders. Renegades QB Luis Perez was named MVP after completing 26 out of 36 passing attempts throwing for 245 yds with three touchdowns. Arlington went on to defeat the D.C. Defenders 35-26 to claim the XFL Championship trophy.