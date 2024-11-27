TCU Horned Frogs vs Cincinnati Bearcats Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s next for TCU?

The Horned Frogs have been in turmoil since losing in the national championship game a few years ago. The team has talent but failed to play a solid 4 quarters in key games earlier this season. Right now, the team is 4-1 in their last 5 games with quality wins over Utah, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Arizona. The last loss was to Baylor by 3 points in Waco. The team is bowl eligible and playing in the right bowl will give TCU the exposure it needs to recruit top tier talent. Keep an eye on this team! They will be back to being one of the best teams in the Big 12 conference.



Big 12 at a Glance

The Big 12 conference is solid from top to bottom. There has been a changing of the guard between Baylor, TCU, Iowa State and Kansas State. Newcomers such as Arizona State, BYU and Colorado have made a huge splash this year. TCU is currently in the 7th spot while Cincinnati is in 12th. Neither team will be playing for a conference championship this season. The Big1 2 conference has at least 10 teams that will play in a bowl somewhere in the country. Not too bad for a Power 5 conference.



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Cincinnati Bearcats

Saturday – November 30 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Nippert Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 5-3 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs have turned a disastrous season into a positive one. Keep in mind that the Frogs struggled at the start of the season. They’ve come together and will play in a bowl game at the end of the season. Sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover will be returning with more experience and talented skilled players. This season he recorded 3485 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for a win on the road this weekend. Players to watch: RB Cam Cook, WR Jack Bech, LB Johnny Hodges and S Bud Clark.



Cincinnati Bearcats (5-6, 3-5 Big 12)

The Bearcats need one more win to be eligible for a bowl bid this season. They would love to come set a trap for the Horned Frogs at home this weekend and get a bowl qualifying win. The Bearcats are led by sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He has 2653 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He can beat you through the air and on the ground. He has 4 rushing touchdowns this season. H will be the x-factor for the Bearcats at home this week. Players to watch: RB Corey Kiner, WR Xzavier Henderson, LB Jared Bartlett and DB Josh Minkins.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 52.8% chance of winning on the road and securing their 8th victory of the season. The over/under is 58.5, so take the over in this one. The line is TCU -3. I’m taking TCU by 7 on the road. This will be a close game with TCU pulling it off in the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 41

Bearcats – 34