DEAD & COMPANY – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – is thrilled to announce its 2021 tour, kicking off August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and running through Halloween, with a three-night stand at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 29th, 30th, & 31st.

The 31-date tour also includes a night in New York at Citi Field (August 20th), two nights in Boston (September 2nd & 3rd), two nights at Wrigley Field in Chicago (September 17th & 18th), and two nights in Denver (October 22nd & 23rd), among others. A full listing of these 2021 tour dates can be found below.

Dead & Company is excited to announce that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world and here at home that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible.

Dead & Company 2021 Tour:

Mon-Aug-16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Wed-Aug-18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Fri-Aug-20 New York, NY Citi Field Sat-Aug-21 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Mon-Aug-23 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Wed-Aug-25 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Fri-Aug-27 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sat-Aug-28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Thu-Sep-02 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Fri-Sep-03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Sun-Sep-05 Hartford, CT The Xfinity Theatre Tue-Sep-07 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Fri-Sep-10 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sat-Sep-11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Mon-Sep-13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL Wed-Sep-15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Fri-Sep-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Sat-Sep-18 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Wed-Oct-06 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Thu-Oct-07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Mon-Oct-11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Tue-Oct-12 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Thu-Oct-14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Fri-Oct-15 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman Fri-Oct-22 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater Sat-Oct-23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater Mon-Oct-25 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Wed-Oct-27 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Fri-Oct-29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Sat-Oct-30 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Sun-Oct-31 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The result was one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $255.5 million and sold 2.8 million tickets across 149 reported shows.

Dead & Co. has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Folsom Field, Autzen Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the band broke Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance record.

In between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual “Playing in the Sand” all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico and features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an intimate beach. Due to overwhelming fan demand, a second weekend was added to 2022’s Playing in the Sand. Both weekends have sold out.