The Premier League Players Who Were Unlucky Not to Win the PFA Player’s Player of the Year Award

Not every good performing player will walk away with the Premier League Football Player’s Player Award. There are quite a number of good players who were so unluck and they missed out on the opportunity. On that note, lets walk you through some of the Premeir League Players whom we think they were very unluck not to win the title.

Robert Pires (2001-02)

During their memorable double winning Premier League campaign in 2001-02 season. The Gunners were overflowing with massive talent from all position. With the likes of Thierry Henry, Denis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and Patrice Viera, surely defenders would have sleepless nights before facing the Gunners.

Pires and Thierry were high-flying players that contributed to Arsenal winning the title from their arch-rivals Manchester United. Even though Pires went on and win the Football Player of the Year, most pundits, players and fans believed that he should have won both instead of Rudd Van Nistelrooy.

Nemanja Vidic (2008-09)

During his spell at Manchester United, Vidic was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the league if not in the world. He was a massive rock at the back, at the same time he was also a leader and that enabled the Man United side to be a joy to watch.

Manchester United only went on and conceded 24 goals in the EPL, securing 23 clean sheets. However, Vidic's masterclass defending were overshadowed by the exquisite performance from Ryan Giggs upfront. Giggs went on and win the PFA Award over his teammate. Vidic did not remain an unsung hero, rather his legendary status still lives on in most Manchester United fans memories.