2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



History Between the Teams

There’s been 3 games played between these two teams before this game. Connecticut leads the series 2 games to 1 with the first match up played on 11/25/2015 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. UConn beat the Wolverines in Ann Arbor 74-60. Their first matchup was played on 1/17/2009 and UConn lost on the road in Ann Arbor 63-68. UConn second win was at home on 2/7/2009 in Storrs, Conn. 69-61.

This game is so important to both schools in recruit, NIL and alumni money coming to both winners and loser. Here’s the thing. The winner of this game will receive a beautiful championship ring while the loser receives a beautiful watch. All eyes will be on TBS this Monday night.



Game Info

#2 UConn Huskies (34-5) vs #1 Michigan Wolverines (36-3)

Monday – April 6 – 7:50 p.m.

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



#2 Connecticut Huskies

Since the hiring of head coach Dan Hurley, UConn has become one of the best teams in men’s college basketball. In his tenure at the helm, he has won two national championship (back-to-back in 2023-2024) making UConn basketball the team to beat. This season the road to the final four has been spectacular with a key 3-point shot to get past Duke before beating Illinois in the semifinals. Players to watch: Center Tarris Reed Jr (leads the team in points, rebounds and block shots), Guard Silas Demary. Jr (leads the team in assists and steals), Forward Alex Karaban, Guard Solo Ball and Guard Braylon Mullins.



#1 Michigan Wolverines

With the departure of Fab Five Member Juwan Howard last season, Michigan hired Dusty May. The Wolverines turned the program around. Dusty May coached at FAU before coming to Michigan. His style of basketball reminds me of former Michigan coach Steve Fisher when his team won the championship in 1989. Michigan has a chance to establish themselves as one of the elite teams in college basketball with a win Monday night. Players to watch: Forward Yaxel Lendeborg who is injured (left MCL sprain and left ankle sprain) but has vowed to play, Forward Morez Johnson Jr, Guard Elliot Cadeau and Center Aday Mara.



Prediction

The winner of this game will prove that the right talent, player rotation and defense is what it takes to be the champion. UConn has a chance to win their third championship in 4 years if they can pull it off. The Wolverines can hoist their second championship since 1989 with a win Monday. ESPN has the Wolverines with a 69.8% chance of winning in Indianapolis. I’m taking the Wolverines by 7!



Final Score

#1 Wolverines – 85

#2 Huskies – 78