2026 NBA Finals – Game 3

By:

Da’ Vince “Dino” Wright



Game 2 Recap

I can honestly say that I was totally wrong about this series. I thought along with so many other fans that San Antonio had the pieces in place to win both of the first games at home against the Knicks. The Knicks is the best team playing in this series right now. The Knicks has won the last 13 straight games in the playoffs. It’s New York’s chance to finally get that elusive NBA title and change years of Knicks could have beens for the past 57 years. Last year’s NBA finals were lacking luster to say the least. This year’s series will have you on the edge of your seat. In the first quarter, San Antonio looked as if they were ready to tie the series up and the switch was turned on for the Knicks. The key for this series comes down to how well the team execute plays after timeouts and halftime. The game came down to the last 2-minutes of the 4th quarter where the Spurs couldn’t take advantage of the clock on both ends of the floor losing the game by 1 point 105-104.



In-game adjustments

In game adjustments comes down to how well both teams execute plays coming back from time outs. Both teams make runs of 5 to 11 points, and the opposite team shows that they can cut into leads in 3 to 4 possessions. Coaching is key, but the players will need to play consistently after falling behind. Just because a team takes a lead in any quarter doesn’t mean that they will win, it means that anyone can get hot and change the dynamics of the game.



Injury Report

The only team with a player listed on the IR is San Antonio. Forward David Jones will miss the entire series with an ankle injury. Both teams are pretty healthy right now.



Players to watch

New York Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson, C Karl Anthony-Towns, G Josh Hart, F OG Anunoby, G Mikal Bridges and G Jose Alvarado. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (leads the team in points and rebounds), G D’Aaron Fox, G Stephon Castle, G Dylan Harper, SF Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. Keep an eye on both head coaches as well.



Game 3 Info

San Antonio Spurs Vs New York Knicks

Monday – June 8th – 7:30PM

TV: ABC

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Knicks leads the series 1-0



Prediction

The Spurs dropped game 2 at home. I wasn’t the only one who picked the Spurs to win and tie up the series. The New York Knicks is a dangerous team that has a chance to sweep the series and win the NBA championship. It’s hard to pick a winner for game 3 because anything can happen. ESPN has the Knicks with a 58.2% chance of winning at home and taking game 3. Keep in mind that the Spurs had the same winning percentage for games 1 and 2. I’m taking the Spurs again to put up some type of fight and get back into series. I like the Spurs by 8 points.

Final Score:

Spurs 106

Knicks 98