06/07/2026 Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians

Texas bats out hot !
37-30, 20-16 Away
Final: Texas 10, Cleveland 0
32-33, 17-14 Home
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|–
|10
|16
|0
WIN
J. deGrom5-4
6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB
LOSS
J. Cantillo4-3
5.0 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 7 K, 2 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|CLE
|TEX
|1st
|Foscue homered to left (417 feet), Jung scored.
|0
|2
|3rd
|Jung homered to right (382 feet).
|0
|3
|3rd
|Duran doubled to left, Foscue scored and Nimmo scored.
|0
|5
|3rd
|Burger reached on infield single to pitcher, Duran scored.
|0
|6
|4th
|Langford homered to left (381 feet).
|0
|7
|6th
|Helman homered to left (378 feet).
|0
|8
|8th
|Carter singled to right, Díaz scored, Jung to second.
|0
|9
|8th
|Duran singled to right, Jung scored, Carter to third.
|0
|10