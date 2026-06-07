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06/07/2026 Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians

June 7, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Texas bats out hot ! 

Cleveland Guardians
37-30, 20-16 Away
 
Final: Texas 10, Cleveland 0
TEX

Texas Rangers
32-33, 17-14 Home

 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0
2 0 4 1 0 1 0 2 10 16 0
 
 
J. deGrom
WIN

J. deGrom5-4

6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB
 
J. Cantillo
LOSS

J. Cantillo4-3

5.0 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 7 K, 2 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 CLE TEX
  1st Foscue homered to left (417 feet), Jung scored. 0 2
  3rd Jung homered to right (382 feet). 0 3
  3rd Duran doubled to left, Foscue scored and Nimmo scored. 0 5
  3rd Burger reached on infield single to pitcher, Duran scored. 0 6
  4th Langford homered to left (381 feet). 0 7
  6th Helman homered to left (378 feet). 0 8
  8th Carter singled to right, Díaz scored, Jung to second. 0 9
  8th Duran singled to right, Jung scored, Carter to third. 0 10

 

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