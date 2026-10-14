Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Defense! Defense! Defense!

The Dallas Cowboys learned that having the names on the roster isn’t enough. They drafted, signed and brought in some talented players on the defensive side of the ball. Now, the missing piece is the coach with a scheme for those guys to excel in. The Cowboys brought in Mike Pettine to work alongside Christian Parker. Dallas has struggled with stopping the run and short passes in the red zone this season. The world will be watching Sunday night in Green Bay when Dallas takes on the “Cheesehead” factory. The Cowboys defense will be the x-factor for a win on the road this week.

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – October 18 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI

Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 1-1 Away)

Dallas is looking to get back into the win column in Green Bay. First things first, Dallas will need to establish the run. Dallas’ offensive line can be bullies at times and establishing the big fellas upfront will help the Cowboys get on track. Right now, they are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East right behind the New York Giants. Play calling on offense will be key and in-game adjustments will be important if the Cowboys fall behind. One thing they really need to do is get the kicking game back on track! Dallas will have their hands full from start to finish, but the Cowboys have the better offense.

Green Bay Packers (3-2, 1-1 Home)

Green Bay is a good team that is having problems on both sides of the ball. Green Bay is on a 2-game winning streak with wins over the Buccaneers and Bears. They really need this win at home to try and move into first place. This game will come down to how well Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws the ball against the Cowboys secondary. On the defensive side of the ball, they struggle stopping the run.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 51.8% chance of winning on the road Sunday night. The over/under is 51.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 7! Dallas is the better team right now (believe it or not). This will be a good game from start to finish. This could be the turn around game for the Cowboys this year.

Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Giants – 27

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.