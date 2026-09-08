2026 College Football: Week 2 Game Previews

It’s Week 2 of the college football season… Week 1 gave us a few surprises and featured players made huge impacts on their final scores. This week, UNT takes on UNLV on the road, #19 SMU is at home facing UC Davis in Dallas, while TCU is hosting Grambling in Ft. Worth. Our “Game of the Week” will be the clash between the #4 Texas Longhorns and #1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Austin in one of the biggest games over the season. This week will be action packed in the DFW Metroplex!
UNLV Rebels (1-1) vs UNT Mean Green (0-1)
Saturday – September 12 – 2:45 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX
Last week UNT saw the how a well a solid team looked in all three phrases of the game. Starting quarterback Tayven Jackson finished the game with 192 passing yards and 1 interception. The UNT offense has to focus on running the ball more with no gimmick plays. The defense must be able to stop the run and create containment on that side of the ball. The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are led by senior quarterback Jackson Arnold who is from Denton, Tx. He finished last week’s game 33/55, 407 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in their win against Hawaii. ESPN has the Runnin’ Rebels with a 67.9% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking UNLV by 9. The over/under is 61.5, so take the under on this one.
Final Score
Runnin’ Rebels – 30
Mean Green – 21
UC Davis Aggies (2-0) vs #19 SMU Mustangs (1-0)
Saturday – September 12 – 3:00 p.m.
TV: ACCNX
Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX
This past Monday night, #19 SMU went into Florida and beat FSU 27-24 in a game which was delayed for over an hour. The Mustangs proved that they can run with the big dogs and win on the road. The offense looked good but forced some plays, resulting in two interceptions. The defense will need to play more physical upfront in order to contain opposing runners between the tackles. UC Davis is 2-0 right now and they looked good against Portland State and San Diego. They are led by quarterback Treynor Cleeland. Keep an eye on UC Davis running back Matteo Perez and wideout Samuel Gbatu. SMU will need to key in on those guys in order to get a win. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 97.1% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Mustangs by 10+.
Final Score
#19 Mustangs – 32
Aggies – 20
Grambling Tigers (2-0) vs TCU Horned Frogs (0-1)
Saturday – September 12 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Among G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX
TCU dropped a very winnable game in Dublin, Ireland to UNC by 5 points. I know the Horned Frogs took it personally and have corrected their mistakes. This week the Frogs are hosting the Grambling Tigers. Grambling is 2-0 with wins over Clark Atlanta and Central State winning both on a average of 32 points per game. The Horned Frogs defense will be tested at home this week. ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 99% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Frogs by 10+ points. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks in this game, they will be key for their teams. Reginald Johnson will get the start for Grambling. TCU will need to contain him in order to slow down the Tigers offense.
Final Score
Horned Frogs – 35
Tigers – 24
Game of the Week
#1 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) vs #4 Texas Longhorns (1-0)
Saturday – September 12 – 6:30PM
TV: ABC
DKR-Texas Stadium – Austin, TX
These two quarterbacks are joined at the hip whether they like to or not. Last season, Ohio State beat Texas at home and Julian Sayin beat Arch Manning in every category. This year Arch can prove he’s not just hype but a solid signal caller on a good team. Both quarterbacks will be the x-factor for their team’s success. The quarterback that makes the big plays will win. In this game you can’t get caught behind the sticks. The defense that creates turnovers and scores off of them will blow this game wide open. ESPN has the Longhorns with a 59.9% chance of winning at home this week. We can talk about how many weapons both teams have on offense, but keep an eye on the defense and place kicking for both schools. I’m taking Texas by 6 late into the fourth quarter. Yes, I believe the game will be close.
Final Score
#4 Longhorns – 36
#1 Buckeyes – 30
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