2026 College Football: Week 2 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

It’s Week 2 of the college football season… Week 1 gave us a few surprises and featured players made huge impacts on their final scores. This week, UNT takes on UNLV on the road, #19 SMU is at home facing UC Davis in Dallas, while TCU is hosting Grambling in Ft. Worth. Our “Game of the Week” will be the clash between the #4 Texas Longhorns and #1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Austin in one of the biggest games over the season. This week will be action packed in the DFW Metroplex!

UNLV Rebels (1-1) vs UNT Mean Green (0-1)

Saturday – September 12 – 2:45 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX

Last week UNT saw the how a well a solid team looked in all three phrases of the game. Starting quarterback Tayven Jackson finished the game with 192 passing yards and 1 interception. The UNT offense has to focus on running the ball more with no gimmick plays. The defense must be able to stop the run and create containment on that side of the ball. The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are led by senior quarterback Jackson Arnold who is from Denton, Tx. He finished last week’s game 33/55, 407 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in their win against Hawaii. ESPN has the Runnin’ Rebels with a 67.9% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking UNLV by 9. The over/under is 61.5, so take the under on this one.

Final Score

Runnin’ Rebels – 30

Mean Green – 21

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) vs #19 SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Saturday – September 12 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ACCNX

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

This past Monday night, #19 SMU went into Florida and beat FSU 27-24 in a game which was delayed for over an hour. The Mustangs proved that they can run with the big dogs and win on the road. The offense looked good but forced some plays, resulting in two interceptions. The defense will need to play more physical upfront in order to contain opposing runners between the tackles. UC Davis is 2-0 right now and they looked good against Portland State and San Diego. They are led by quarterback Treynor Cleeland. Keep an eye on UC Davis running back Matteo Perez and wideout Samuel Gbatu. SMU will need to key in on those guys in order to get a win. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 97.1% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Mustangs by 10+.

Final Score

#19 Mustangs – 32

Aggies – 20